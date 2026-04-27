PEO4YOU Integrates Medical Debt Relief Contributions Into Benefits Consulting Business Model

PEO4YOU allocates a portion of every client engagement fee to medical debt relief organizations including Undue Medical Debt and Dollar For, with contributions typically ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 per engagement. Diagram showing the flow from client engagement fees to partner organizations Undue Medical Debt and Dollar For, which purchase and forgive distressed medical debt or help patients navigate hospital financial assistance programs. Chart illustrating how comprehensive employer benefits reduce medical debt through earlier care access, lower out-of-pocket costs, and supplemental financial protections such as disability insurance and wellness programs. PEO4YOU publishes annual metrics on its medical debt initiative including total dollars donated, number of debt accounts relieved, and estimated employees who may have avoided medical debt through improved benefits access. Sam Newland, CFP, founder of PEO4YOU and Business Insurance Health, on integrating medical debt relief into the firm's operating model.

Boston-based firm directs a portion of each client engagement fee to medical debt forgiveness through partners Undue Medical Debt and Dollar For.

Some of the profit from helping employers access better benefits goes toward relieving debt for people who did not have adequate coverage. It is the same mission applied to different populations.” — Sam Newland, CFP — Founder, PEO4YOU & Business Insurance Health

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEO4YOU (https://peo4you.com/) and Business Insurance Health have embedded a medical debt forgiveness initiative into their business model. The firm allocates a portion of every client engagement fee to charitable organizations that purchase and forgive medical debt. The contributions are a fixed component of the firm's engagement economics, not a discretionary add-on.

Industry Context

Medical debt is the leading cause of personal bankruptcy filings in the United States. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, approximately 100 million Americans carry some form of medical debt. A 2022 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report found that medical debt on consumer credit records totaled approximately $88 billion. The Urban Institute estimates that roughly 18 percent of Americans have medical debt in collections, with concentrations in states with lower rates of employer-sponsored coverage.

The problem disproportionately affects people without comprehensive employer benefits. Workers enrolled in high-deductible plans with limited coverage options are more likely to delay care, resulting in higher-cost interventions and greater out-of-pocket exposure. The American Journal of Public Health has estimated that approximately 66.5 percent of all bankruptcies in the U.S. are tied to medical issues, including both direct medical costs and income loss during illness.

Despite the scale of the crisis, corporate participation in medical debt relief remains uncommon. Most employer-facing consulting firms do not incorporate debt relief into their operating models.

The Connection Between Employer Benefits and Medical Debt

Comprehensive employer benefits reduce medical debt through several mechanisms. Employees with lower deductibles, copays, mental health coverage, dental, vision, telehealth access, and wellness programs — available through PEO arrangements — are more likely to seek care earlier and manage chronic conditions before they escalate. Earlier intervention generally results in lower total cost of care and reduced out-of-pocket exposure.

When employees do face significant medical expenses, comprehensive benefits packages typically include supplemental protections such as disability insurance and financial wellness programs. These create a financial cushion that reduces the likelihood of unpaid medical bills progressing to collections.

Employers who move from limited benefits packages to comprehensive arrangements — a transition that can be modeled using the Benefits Intelligence Platform (https://businessinsurance.health/), including tools such as the Benefits ROI Calculator (https://businessinsurance.health/benefits-roi-calculator/), the Health Funding Cost Projector (https://businessinsurance.health/health-funding-projector/), and the Premium Renewal Stress Test (https://businessinsurance.health/businessinsurance-stress-test/) — may see downstream effects: fewer employees facing medical debt, lower financial stress, and reduced bankruptcy risk within their workforce.

The Donation Model

PEO4YOU contributes to medical debt relief organizations with every client engagement. The firm partners with Undue Medical Debt (formerly RIP Medical Debt), Dollar For, and community health foundations. Contributions typically range from $2,000 to $10,000 per closed engagement, depending on engagement size and scope.

For a firm that closes 40 to 50 engagements per year, this results in a sustained annual flow of dollars directed toward medical debt relief. The contribution applies regardless of whether the engagement becomes an ongoing client relationship or a one-time consulting project.

The partner organizations use different approaches to debt relief. Undue Medical Debt purchases portfolios of distressed medical debt from collectors and forgives them. For approximately every dollar donated, Undue Medical Debt can forgive roughly $100 in outstanding medical debt. Dollar For helps individual patients navigate hospital charity care programs and financial assistance applications to reduce or eliminate medical bills at the source.

The donated funds go directly toward debt relief operations rather than organizational overhead. Families carrying medical debt receive notification that their outstanding balances have been forgiven.

Measurement and Accountability

The firm publishes annual metrics on its medical debt initiative, including total dollars donated, number of medical debt accounts relieved, and estimated number of employees at client companies who may have avoided medical debt through improved benefits access. The firm works with partner organizations to track and verify impact data.

This level of reporting is uncommon in the benefits consulting industry, where most firms do not measure or disclose social impact metrics. PEO4YOU has stated that any claim about mission-driven work should be accompanied by verifiable data.

"Medical debt forgiveness is part of our operating model because it aligns with what we do every day," said Sam Newland, CFP, founder of PEO4YOU and Business Insurance Health. "Some of the profit from helping employers access better benefits goes toward relieving debt for people who did not have adequate coverage. It is the same mission applied to different populations."

ABOUT PEO4YOU / BUSINESS INSURANCE HEALTH

PEO4YOU, in partnership with Business Insurance Health, is a Boston-based independent benefits consulting firm founded by Sam Newland, CFP. The firm provides coverage in Georgia (https://peo4you.com/georgia-health-plan/) and nationwide (https://peo4you.com/nationwide-health-plan-coverage/), helping small and mid-size employers access enterprise-level benefits, HR support, and cost-reduction strategies through PEOs, self-funded and level-funded health plans, captive insurance, and Taft-Hartley trusts. Its Benefits Intelligence Platform at businessinsurance.health provides employers with actuarial-grade modeling tools. PEO4YOU is part of the Newland Group Insurance family of companies and contributes to a medical debt forgiveness initiative with every client engagement.

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