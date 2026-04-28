From AI to impact investing, CEC Summit convenes top voices shaping the next chapter of the DMV creative economy.
DC Ignites Conversations on the Future of Creative Capital
“Persistent questions about funding solutions for the creative economy demand our attention," notes Karen Baker, Social Art and Culture President. "Our revival is paramount, as is the imperative of ensuring that nontraditional funders comprehend the importance of equity and inclusion within the creative economy."
The Summit offers four engaging sessions featuring 20 experts in funding, entrepreneurship, the creative economy, technology, and impact investment. With the valued support of Mid-Atlantic Arts and Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) and 202Creates, and community and media partners Arts Administrators of Color Network, National Black MBAA DC Chapter, Greater Washington Black Chamber of Commerce and We Act Radio Network, this dynamic event brings together a diverse array of participants from artists, social impact enterprises, higher education institutions, government, and creative entrepreneurs.
Attendees delve into the following topic discussion areas:
-Creative Economy 2030: AI + One Big Beautiful Bill Act,
-The Transition: Employee to Entrepreneur,
-Unlocking Hidden Funding Sources,
-Grit + Growth: Funding GoGo’s Future (50th Anniversary)
Speakers listed at https://cecsummit26.eventbrite.com
Hashtags: #CECS26 #202creates #acreativedc #investor4impact
JaMia Lawrence
Social Art and Culture
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