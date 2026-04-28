From AI to impact investing, CEC Summit convenes top voices shaping the next chapter of the DMV creative economy.

DC Ignites Conversations on the Future of Creative Capital

Persistent questions about funding solutions for the creative economy demand our attention.” — Karen Baker, Social Art and Culture President

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we navigate a political landscape and the remarkable proliferation of innovative technologies such as AI, the critical importance of focusing on the creative economy and its funding must be spotlighted more. On Thursday, May 7, 2026, Social Art and Culture presents the Creative Entrepreneur Capital Summit [CECS] to a sold-out audience as part of National Small Business Week. Set in the Brookland overlay, the event will bring entrepreneurs together at the Dance Place Theatre for a one-day immersive experience. This Summit is dedicated to exploring, developing, and sustainably supporting the DMV creative economy, presented in panel and fireside chat formats.“Persistent questions about funding solutions for the creative economy demand our attention," notes Karen Baker, Social Art and Culture President. "Our revival is paramount, as is the imperative of ensuring that nontraditional funders comprehend the importance of equity and inclusion within the creative economy."The Summit offers four engaging sessions featuring 20 experts in funding, entrepreneurship, the creative economy, technology, and impact investment. With the valued support of Mid-Atlantic Arts and Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) and 202Creates, and community and media partners Arts Administrators of Color Network, National Black MBAA DC Chapter, Greater Washington Black Chamber of Commerce and We Act Radio Network, this dynamic event brings together a diverse array of participants from artists, social impact enterprises, higher education institutions, government, and creative entrepreneurs.Attendees delve into the following topic discussion areas:-Creative Economy 2030: AI + One Big Beautiful Bill Act,-The Transition: Employee to Entrepreneur,-Unlocking Hidden Funding Sources,-Grit + Growth: Funding GoGo’s Future (50th Anniversary)Speakers listed at https://cecsummit26.eventbrite.com Hashtags: #CECS26 #202creates #acreativedc #investor4impact

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