UM holds‘The Pursuit of Research’to inspire secondary school students’interest in biomedical sciences

MACAU, April 27 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) at the University of Macau (UM) held the 12th session of its science outreach activity ‘The Pursuit of Research’ to enhance the understanding of and interest in biomedical sciences and scientific research among Macao secondary school students. Around 70 students from 11 local secondary schools participated in the activity to conduct hands-on experiments and gain firsthand experience of scientific research.

Participants included students from the following schools: Macau Anglican College, Keang Peng School, Sacred Heart Canossian College, Sacred Heart Canossian College (English Section), Escola Estrela do Mar, Colégio de Santa Rosa de Lima Secção Chinesa, Escola Xin Hua, The Affiliated School of the University of Macau, Saint John de Brito School, Hou Kong Middle School, and Saint Paul School Macau. On the day of the event, FHS Assistant Professor Wakam Chang provided an overview of the faculty’s teaching and research directions and achievements. He noted that biomedical sciences are closely linked to human wellbeing, and that scientific research plays a pivotal role in advancing medical innovation and societal development. He added that FHS is committed to nurturing talent with global perspectives and strong research capabilities, and encourages students to take the initiative in their learning. The faculty also hopes that the outreach activity will give secondary school students an early insight into the world of research, sparking their curiosity and interest in scientific inquiry.

During the activity, the participants were divided into groups and took part in three carefully designed experimental sessions covering molecular biology, pharmaceutical sciences, and bioinformatics. In the ‘plasmid digestion and gel electrophoresis’ session, they used restriction enzymes to process DNA samples and compared undigested, single-cut, and double-cut plasmids via gel electrophoresis to gain a basic understanding of gene structure and molecular techniques. During the ‘arbutin cream formulation’ session, they made arbutin cream from raw materials, and learned about the scientific principles behind the development of pharmaceutical and functional skincare products. Meanwhile, in the bioinformatics session, participants explored genomics, sequencing technologies, and their applications in precision medicine, drug development, and evolutionary biology through data analysis and molecular evolutionary methods, gaining insights into the vital role of interdisciplinary research in modern life sciences.

Lei Ian Mei, a student from Sacred Heart Canossian College, said that FHS’s laboratories are well equipped and that experimental procedures are conducted in a rigorous and well-structured manner. She was particularly impressed by the clear and detailed guidance provided by faculty members on the use of laboratory instruments, operating procedures, safety requirements, and the logic of experimental design. This experience gave her an insight into the precision and standardisation required in scientific research. She added that she especially enjoyed the ‘plasmid digestion and gel electrophoresis’ session, which transformed the abstract concepts of molecular biology taught in the classroom into hands-on practice. She found that, from sample processing to result observation, each step was closely interconnected. This enabled her to develop a new, concrete understanding of how gene manipulation is carried out in a laboratory setting.

Cheong Chi Him, a student from Macau Anglican College, said that prior to the activity, he had limited knowledge of bioinformatics. However, he developed a strong interest in this interdisciplinary field during the activity. He explained that the experimental session began with interactive games designed to engage participants and stimulate thinking. The games were then gradually linked to the actual experiments. This approach not only enlivened the learning atmosphere, but also helped him better understand complex ideas related to data analysis and biological principles. Thanks to this step-by-step learning process, he was able to develop a basic understanding of bioinformatics. He also noted that the activity had inspired him to seek out further information to deepen his knowledge of the subject.

Leung Pui Ka, a student from Saint John De Brito School, said that she has a strong interest in biomedical sciences and considers the field as a potential direction for her future studies. She therefore joined the activity to further explore the discipline. She was excited to be able to observe and understand cell research through experiments, as this gave her a clearer idea of what scientific research involves. She was particularly impressed by the opportunity to use a full set of laboratory equipment and carry out each step of the experiment herself, as this allowed her to experience the joy and challenges of scientific research firsthand. She also noted that the advanced facilities and resources available in a university laboratory offered her and other participants a rare and valuable learning experience.

FHS has been organising ‘The Pursuit of Research’ outreach activities over the years. Through laboratory practice, academic exchange, and sharing research findings, the faculty aims to build a bridge between secondary school students and scientific research, cultivating scientific literacy and innovative thinking among the students to lay the foundation for their future careers in biomedical sciences and related fields.