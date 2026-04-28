Sutter Selects Birdeye’s Agentic Platform to Scale Reputation

Serving 3.6 million patients across 4,000+ care sites and providers, Sutter Health achieved an 81% AI search visibility score and a 122% growth in new reviews monthly

Serving 3.6M patients across 4,000+ care sites and providers, Sutter Health achieved an 81% AI search visibility score and a 122% growth in new reviews monthly

One of the biggest challenges in healthcare marketing is fragmented, inconsistent data across systems, making the right partner critical. With Birdeye, we’re building a unified source of truth.” — Nolan Perry, Director, Online Reputation & Data Management, Sutter Health.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birdeye, the #1 agentic marketing platform for multi-location brands, continues to accelerate its enterprise traction as Sutter Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States, chose Birdeye as a long-term technology partner to scale enterprise reputation and transform patient experience.

Serving 3.6 million patients annually across 4,000+ care sites and providers, Sutter Health operates at a scale where growth is dependent on visibility, reputation and patient experience.

Winning Where Patient Decisions Begin: AI Search

Healthcare discovery is rapidly shifting to AI-sites like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity, where patients evaluate providers based on real-time reputation signals, especially the volume, recency, and quality of reviews directly shaping trust and choice.

With Birdeye, Sutter Health is transforming its digital front door across hundreds of its care locations and provider groups retiring legacy automation platforms in favor of agentic marketing to drive scale and precision.

- 81% AI visibility score averaged across ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity

- 22% increase in Google reviews volume with 35.4K new reviews generated

- 2.2X monthly new reviews

- 13.9M Google Business Profile impressions with 1.3M direction clicks

This continuous stream of high-quality, structured patient feedback strengthens how Sutter Health surfaces across both traditional Google search and prominent AI-engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity.

At Sutter’s scale, every review, listing update, and response becomes a data signal that feeds AI search rankings and patient choice.

Operating Patient Experience at Massive Scale

Sutter Health’s footprint spans Northern and Central California, supported by 57,000+ employees and 14,000+ clinicians delivering coordinated care through a sprawling network of hospitals, ambulatory clinics, surgery centers, and virtual care services. Managing reputation across this ecosystem is not just a marketing function—it is an enterprise-wide patient experience operations challenge where AI Agents can play a big role.

“One of the biggest challenges in healthcare marketing is fragmented, inconsistent data across systems, making the right partner critical. With Birdeye, we’re building a unified source of truth that connects patient feedback, experience analytics, and digital presence data across our network. This foundation is critical as we scale in an AI-driven discovery landscape” said Nolan Perry, Director, Online Reputation & Data Management, Sutter Health. “Since switching to Birdeye's agentic platform, the support and pace of innovation have been exceptional, and the transition was far easier than expected.”

Birdeye enables Sutter Health to:

- Unify reviews, patient surveys, and listings across 4,000+ locations and providers

- Standardize patient experience signals across the system of care

- Deploy AI agents to autonomously manage reviews, tickets and feedback loops

- Keep provider and location data accurate across Google, Apple, Bing, Yelp, and key healthcare listings.

- Monitor how their brand appears on ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity with real-time visibility into rankings, citations, and competitive positioning.

- Benchmark performance across facilities, service lines and peer health systems

The result: A consistent, high-quality patient experience across the continuum of care without adding operational complexity to already stretched healthcare teams.

From Reputation Signals to System-Wide Growth

Before Birdeye, Sutter Health’s healthcare systems relied on fragmented tools, creating silos across marketing, operations, and patient experience. With Birdeye’s agentic AI platform, Sutter Health now operates on a single system of record for digital presence and online feedback, turning reputation into a measurable growth driver.

“The partnership with Sutter Health indicates a broader shift; enterprises are moving beyond stand alone tools to platforms built for complexity, intelligence, and outcomes. In an AI-first world, where search is shaped by real-time reputation and experience signals and operational scale is driven by agents, Birdeye is emerging as the platform of choice for large, multi-location enterprises.” said Dave Lehman, President and COO, Birdeye

About Birdeye

Birdeye is the leading agentic marketing platform for multi-location brands, where AI agents drive real business outcomes. Birdeye replaces fragmented marketing tools with agents that automate key workflows across reviews, listings, social media, surveys, marketing automation, and customer experience.

Trusted by the largest enterprise brands globally, Birdeye helps brands grow their local presence, manage their reputation, drive conversions, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With teams across the U.S., U.K., Australia, and APAC, Birdeye is redefining how enterprises win locally at scale.

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