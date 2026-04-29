ARMOUR Families & Facing Fentanyl Partner with National FOP to Expand Prevention, Education, and Life-Saving Efforts
National FOP unanimously partners to expand fentanyl education, prevention, and legislation, uniting law enforcement and impacted families nationwide.
This partnership represents a powerful step forward in the fight against illicit fentanyl poisoning, uniting law enforcement and impacted families through a shared commitment to education, prevention, and legislative action that saves lives.
The relationship began in 2022 through a collaboration with the Colorado Drug Investigators Association, and in 2025 with the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, whose early belief in Facing Fentanyl’s mission helped lay the foundation for this national partnership. That trust and alignment led to a unanimous vote by the National FOP to partner with Facing Fentanyl, an extraordinary moment that reflects the urgency and importance of this work.
On April 22, 2026, at the National FOP Trustees Meeting in Anaheim, California, Andrea Thomas, Founder of Facing Fentanyl and CEO of ARMOUR Families, alongside Dan Bontz, Colorado Drug Investigators Region 4 Vice President, Northern Colorado Drug Task Force investigator, and advisory member to both organizations, formally presented to the National FOP to advocate for this partnership. Following their presentation, the National FOP voted unanimously to join efforts, solidifying a historic collaboration between law enforcement and impacted families.
“In 2018, when I lost my daughter Ashley to fentanyl poisoning, my local police department had not yet been familiarized with illicit fentanyl,” said Andrea Thomas. “To see the progress made over the past eight years between law enforcement and impacted families is something my organizations are incredibly proud to be a part of. Watching every hand in the room raise up in support of partnering with us, was overwhelming to me. This partnership is one that ARMOUR Families and Facing Fentanyl will take very seriously.”
“Today’s drug crisis has fundamentally changed the landscape,” said Dan Bontz. “It will take all of us, law enforcement, families, and communities, working together to create meaningful, lasting change. This crisis can affect anyone, and partnerships like this are critical to reaching people, saving lives, and strengthening our collective response.”
This partnership brings together law enforcement working on the front lines of this crisis and illicit fentanyl impacted families working boots on the ground with lived experience, bringing the full truth of the crisis to the public and helping drive more informed, effective solutions.
Together, ARMOUR Families and Facing Fentanyl represent a unified approach:
Awareness Now & Infrastructure for Lasting Prevention.
Facing Fentanyl serves as the heart of the work, connecting directly with communities and impacted families to drive prevention and education where harm is happening now.
ARMOUR Families provides the structure to build long-term infrastructure, innovation, and solutions through its four pillars, including justice reform, to support lasting change.
Together, they bring the strength of families, the power of community, and the urgency of prevention into one coordinated national effort.
Through this partnership, Facing Fentanyl will provide education, prevention, and awareness resources that will be shared across National FOP platforms, giving them broad national visibility and free access to Americans nationwide. This reach is further amplified by encouraging local departments to share these resources on their own platforms, extending critical information directly into communities nationwide.
ARMOUR Families is also advancing its Justice Reform pillar, with the upcoming launch of a dedicated resource page to support families navigating the loss of a loved one. This page will provide guidance on next steps, including tools to assist with evidence gathering, safeguarding information that may support law enforcement investigations, and helping families better understand what is needed to assist in prosecuting these complex cases. It will also help connect impacted families with their local FOP lodges, giving them a stronger voice in supporting officer-assisted and fentanyl-related legislation.
This partnership strengthens ongoing legislative efforts to ensure law enforcement has the tools and support needed to do their jobs effectively, while also building a bridge between impacted families and those working on the front lines.
The impact of this collaboration reaches far beyond organizations; it reaches into homes and communities across the United States. By aligning law enforcement with the voices and experiences of impacted families, this partnership advances forward-thinking solutions in prevention, interdiction, and long-term community safety.
ARMOUR Families and Facing Fentanyl extend their deepest gratitude to their advisory members, especially those within law enforcement, whose dedication, expertise, and tireless service to their communities made this partnership possible. They also recognize the departments that support these individuals, whose resources and unwavering commitment have helped bring this collaboration to life.
“This partnership advances our cause immensely,” added Thomas. “It brings us closer to saving lives, strengthening communities, and creating real, lasting solutions.”
About the Fraternal Order of Police
The National Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, representing more than 373,000 members in over 2,200 lodges nationwide. The FOP is the voice of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving our communities. They are committed to improving the working conditions of law enforcement officers and the safety of those they serve through education, legislation, information, community involvement, and member representation.
About Facing Fentanyl
Facing Fentanyl is the heart of the mission, working directly with communities and impacted families to raise awareness, provide education, and drive prevention efforts where they are needed most. Supported by more than 200 fentanyl-impacted family organizations and over 10,000 signed members, it represents the largest working group of fentanyl-impacted families in the United States. Facing Fentanyl is also the home of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed each year on August 21, bringing national attention to the urgency of prevention and education. Learn more: www.facingfentanylnow.org
About ARMOUR Families
ARMOUR Families builds the infrastructure for lasting prevention through innovation, advocacy, and its four strategic pillars, including justice reform. Together with Facing Fentanyl, it supports families, advances policy, and develops long-term solutions to combat fentanyl poisoning nationwide. Learn more: www.amrourfamilies.org
Andrea Thomas
Armour Families/Facing Fentanyl
andrea@voicesforawareness.com
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