The Echo Awards Announce Lifetime Achievement Honorees Recognizing Transformational Leaders in U.S. Public Sector Media

Anne A. Armstrong, Tom Temin Tapped for Top Honors at June 11 Awards Luncheon

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Echo Awards today announced the inaugural recipients of its Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring two distinguished leaders whose decades-long contributions have shaped the U.S. public sector media landscape: Anne A. Armstrong and Tom Temin.The Echo Awards, established to celebrate excellence in public sector media and communications, created the Lifetime Achievement Award to recognize individuals whose careers have had a lasting and profound impact on public sector journalism. The first-ever honorees have helped shape the government media landscape into what it is today.Anne A. Armstrong: A Visionary Builder of Public Sector Media PlatformsWith more than 45 years in journalism and media leadership, Anne A. Armstrong has been instrumental in elevating coverage of government technology and its real-world impact. Her career spans leadership roles across several influential publications, including Information World, Federal Computer Week, GCN, Defense Systems, and Washington Technology.As Editor-in-Chief of FCW Government Technology Group, Armstrong spearheaded digital innovation, expanded conferences and signature programs, and ensured the sustainability and relevance of public sector journalism. As President of 1105 Government Information Group, she expanded the group through multiple acquisitions, new launches, websites and events. She is also a co-founder of the prestigious Federal 100 Awards, which for more than three decades has recognized leaders driving innovation and effectiveness in government. Her work has consistently emphasized the importance of highlighting success stories in public service and translating complex federal IT policies into actionable insights.“It has been a privilege to spend my career telling the stories of the people and ideas that move government forward,” said Armstrong. “The real credit belongs to the community of innovators across government and industry who are constantly working to improve how we serve citizens. I’m honored to receive this award and for being able to shine a light on the people that make government work better for everyone.”Tom Temin: A Trusted Voice in Federal Journalism and BroadcastingTom Temin’s 48-year journalism career includes more than three decades dedicated to covering the federal government. Best known as the host of The Federal Drive with Tom Temin, he became one of the most recognizable and trusted voices in public sector broadcasting, delivering daily insights to thousands of listeners across the Washington, D.C. region and beyond.Prior to his broadcasting career, Temin served as editor-in-chief of GCN for 15 years, where he helped establish it as a leading publication covering federal IT. As Executive Vice President for Content at Post Newsweek Tech Media, he oversaw multiple influential outlets and mentored a generation of journalists specializing in government reporting.“Covering the federal government has always been about helping people understand how things really work – what’s changing, what matters, and who’s making a difference,” said Temin. “Having daily conversations with the federal community for so many years, my goal was always simple: engage readers and listeners by asking good questions, listening carefully, and helping people make sense of a very complex system. I’m grateful for this recognition and for the opportunity to spend a career covering the people and decisions that shape how government operates.”Recognizing Enduring Impact“The inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award recipients embody the mission of The Echo Awards – to honor those who have not only reported on the evolution of government but have actively shaped how its story is told,” said Joanne Connelly, Birdsong Partners CEO and a member of The Echo Awards planning committee. “Anne Armstrong and Tom Temin have each built platforms, communities, and standards of excellence that will influence public sector media for generations.”The Echo Awards are organized by a host committee representing the broader public sector communications and industry community, including: W2 Communications, Focused Image, RMK Productions, Boscobel Marketing Communications, Birdsong Partners, Sage Communications, Merritt Group, REQ, Yes&, and Carahsoft.For more information on the awards program, luncheon, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket sales, visit https://theechoawards.com/

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