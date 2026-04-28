Daly Seven Properties in Durham Secure Top Global Honors from Hilton; Home2 Suites Makes History

Home2 Suites by Hilton Durham University Medical Center breaks records winning Hilton's prestigious Connie Award.

Daly Seven’s Home2 Suites Durham University Medical Center wins the Connie Award, making history as the first dual-brand to do so in Hilton’s recent records.

Winning a Connie Award is the 'gold medal' of hospitality, and knowing we are the first dual-brand Home2 to do so in recent history makes this moment even more special for our team and our guests.” — Joe Daly, CEO

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daly Seven is proud to announce that two of its premier properties serving the Durham University Medical Center area have been recognized with prestigious global awards from Hilton for their exceptional performance in 2025.A Historic Win for Home2 SuitesThe Home2 Suites by Hilton Durham University Medical Center has been awarded the Connie Award, the highest honor bestowed by Hilton across its portfolio. Named after Hilton founder Conrad Hilton, the award is granted to only a tiny fraction of hotels that excel in quality assurance, customer satisfaction, and brand standards.According to official Hilton records, this achievement marks a significant milestone for the brand: Home2 Suites Durham University Medical Center is the first dual-brand Home2 hotel to win the Connie Award in our official records dating back to 2019."Double the ExcellenceThe property, which operates as a dual-brand location, saw success across both wings. The Hampton Inn & Suites Durham University Medical Center was honored with the Conrad Achievement Award. This marks the second consecutive year the Hampton Inn & Suites has received this distinction, which recognizes the top 1% of the brand worldwide based on guest feedback and property inspections."I couldn’t be more proud of this team and what we’ve accomplished together," said Jonathan Sweet, General Manager. Earning the Connie Award as the #1 Home2 Suites in the country, alongside back-to-back Conrad Achievement Awards at our Hampton Inn & Suites, is a direct reflection of the heart, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence our team brings every single day. It’s an honor to lead and work alongside such an exceptional group of people."Commitment to the Durham Community"To have both sides of a dual-branded property recognized on a global stage is a testament to the tireless dedication of our staff," said Joe Daly, CEO at Daly Seven. "Winning a Connie Award is the 'gold medal' of hospitality, and knowing we are the first dual-brand Home2 to do so in recent history makes this moment even more special for our team and our guests."Located minutes from Duke University, Duke Hospital, and the Durham Performing Arts Center, these properties serve as a vital "home away from home" for patients, families, and visiting professionals. These awards solidify the dual-brand property's status as a leader in the Raleigh-Durham hospitality market.About Daly SevenDaly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned hotel management and development company with a portfolio of award-winning properties across the Southeast. For over 40 years, Daly Seven has been recognized as an industry leader, partnering with top-tier brands like Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Best Western, and Hyatt.

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