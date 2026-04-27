Maryland DNR 2026 Photo Contest is Taking Entries

April 27, 2026

The 2025 Grand Prize winner of the Maryland DNR Photo Contest was Christopher Michael for his fun photo of a river otter, titled “Waterways Wanderer.”

Photographers and nature enthusiasts who enjoy Maryland’s outdoors are invited to submit their most beautiful images of the state’s flora and fauna to the annual Department of Natural Resources 2026 Photo Contest.

Winning entries will be featured in the 2027 Maryland DNR nature calendar, which is published in late fall. All winners will receive free copies. The contest is judged by season: winter, spring, summer, and fall. First, second, and third place winners are selected for each seasonal category. A grand prize winner is selected from that group. Cash awards are $700 for the grand prize winner, and $100 for each seasonal first place winner. All first place winners receive a one-year Maryland State Park and Trail Passport.

Submitted photos should be labelled in one of following subject matter subcategories within each season:

Birds

Insects

Flora

Recreation

Landscapes

Weather and Wonder

Wildlife

The contest is judged by DNR experts in wildlife, outdoor recreation, and nature photography who will judge each entries’ quality and representation of its subject matter.

In addition, contest judges will be looking for photos to adorn DNR’s next series of “hard cards” that can be purchased by hunting and fishing license holders. No prizes are awarded for these photos, but the popular, collectible cards can help photographers reach new audiences.

Finally, photos that judges consider to be “runners up” to the winners will be presented for the “Fan Favorite” contest, which is selected by popular vote on Facebook. The photo with the most “likes” will be printed in the calendar and the photographer will receive free calendars and a State Park Passport.

Photos must be submitted online to the DNR website, accompanied by an entry fee of $10 for up to three photos and $3 for each additional entry. Winners will be announced in early fall.

Full contest rules are posted on the DNR website. AI-generated submissions will be disqualified.