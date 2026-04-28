JustAnswer Data Shows EV Questions Rise 13% Amid Gas Price Spike, Highlighting Ownership Challenges

New data suggests that while high gas prices may push consumers toward EVs, ownership friction is what keeps them searching for answers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As gas prices climb past $4 and Americans look for relief from rising fuel costs, new data from JustAnswer shows a surge in EV-related questions, primarily from owners navigating real-world challenges.According to new data from JustAnswer, a paid platform connecting people with verified human experts for on-demand help, EV-related questions surged 13% month-over-month from February to March 2026, a spike that coincides with the rapid rise in fuel costs triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. In all, JustAnswer has received nearly 1,000 EV questions just since January 2026, with the platform on pace to exceed last year's total of nearly 3,900 questions.Year-over-year data reinforces that this is not a one-time spike: March 2026 saw 5% more EV questions than March 2025, signaling sustained and growing engagement in the category.What EV Owners Are Asking: A Shift to Real-World ChallengesWhile gas prices may drive interest in EVs, the questions being asked tell a different story: most are about troubleshooting. Across all months, the dominant theme is clear: EV ownership isn’t frictionless. Specifically, the most commonly asked EV Questions on JustAnswer center on 5 key themes:• Charging Problems & Failures — Drivers frequently can’t charge their vehicles or encounter issues at public charging stations• Battery Issues & Performance — Users report batteries not holding a charge, sudden failures, or significant range reduction• Vehicle Not Starting / Loss of Power — Cars unexpectedly lose power or shut down entirely while in use• Charging Equipment & Setup — Questions around installing, upgrading, or troubleshooting home charging systems, including switching from 110V to 220V• Access Issues (Keys, Apps, Lockouts) — Drivers locked out of vehicles due to app or key failuresExpert Insight: What You Should Know Before Buying an EVGiven the types of issues EV owners are facing, JustAnswer Auto Expert Chris Pyle , a veteran mechanic who regularly fields EV questions on the platform, advises consumers to weigh both the benefits and the practical realities before making the switch. According to Pyle, like most major investments, EV ownership offers benefits and tradeoffs.Upsides of EVs:• Significantly lower maintenance compared to a gas vehicle• A noticeably quieter, smoother ride with no fumes or odors• The cost-per-mile is cheap when charging at home• Advanced safety features, lane monitoring, and self-driving capabilities are standard on many modelsDownsides of EVs to Consider:• Higher insurance premiums• Costly repairs, especially for collision damage, drive motor and battery• Charging stops on long trips can take longer than a gas fill-up• EV-friendly service shops are limited• Range can be affected by cold temperatures"Go in with your eyes open," says Pyle. "Saving at the pump is a big bonus, but consumers should prepare to pay elevated prices when things go wrong."Top EV Picks for 2026For people considering an EV purchase right now, Pyle narrows the field to four models worth serious consideration:• Best Overall: TeslaTesla is one of the world’s biggest electric car manufacturers, delivering an extensive Supercharger network, engineering excellence, and vertically integrated software systems.• Best Ford Entry: Ford Mustang Mach-EOne of Ford's first major EVs, the Mach-E has earned strong loyalty among owners.• Best Value: Chevy Bolt & Nissan LeafBoth are among the most affordable EVs on the market and deliver on the original promise of electric ownership.• Best for Truck Owners: Ford F-150 LightningA great option for drivers who need real truck capability without sacrificing the EV advantages.For more expert guidance on EV ownership and what consumers are asking most, please visit JustAnswer's full breakdown at justanswer.com/blog/ev-questions.About JustAnswerJustAnswer is a paid online platform that connects people with real human experts for professional help across legal, medical, veterinary, automotive, and home-related questions. Customers use JustAnswer in high-stakes situations where accurate answers matter and free advice is not enough. Since 2003, millions of people have turned to the platform to get fast, reliable guidance from more than 20,000 verified and licensed professionals. Learn more at justanswer.com.

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