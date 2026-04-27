Brazil: ICRC director-general begins official visit to Brazil

The number of conflicts around the globe has increased in recent years, while respect for international humanitarian law (IHL) has diminished. The ICRC now counts more than 130 active conflicts worldwide – double the number in 2009 – putting the lives and dignity of millions at risk. During his visit, Pierre Krähenbühl will highlight the importance of advancing respect for humanitarian norms at the international level as a way of preserving humanity in conflict.

The director-general of the ICRC will hold high-level meetings with authorities and key interlocutors in Brasilia, aiming at reinforcing the strategic partnership between the ICRC and Brazil. Pierre Krähenbühl will also visit professionals on Access program, an initiative implemented by the ICRC in areas affected by armed violence to improve access to essential services and foster resilience within vulnerable communities.

On April 27, he will participate in a public event titled "BRICS and the Future of Humanitarian Action in a Changing World", organized by the BRICS Policy Center, in partnership with the ICRC Regional Delegation in Brazil.

In Brasília, Pierre Krähenbühl will also open the photography exhibition Humanity in War, a retrospective brought to the country from the ICRC Humanitarian Visa d’Or Award, held annually at the International Festival of Photojournalism Visa pour l’Image in France.

The ICRC has worked in Brazil since 1991. Its regional delegation for Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, based in Brasilia, works to strengthen relationships with those countries’ governments.