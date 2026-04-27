NYF Advertising Awards Extends Entry Deadline to May 8; Executive Jury Shares Insights on What Defines Effective Work

Adrea Disquez 2026 NYF Advertising Awards Executive Jury President

The caliber and diversity of perspectives across our Executive Juries and Super Executive Jury ensure that work is evaluated through both a strategic and creative lens,” — Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals

NEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards has extended its to May 8, 2026, as momentum builds ahead of Executive Jury judging.Leading up to judging, members of the 2026 Creative Marketing Strategy / Effectiveness Executive Jury, 11 respected strategy leaders from global agencies, are sharing perspectives on what defines impactful, results-driven work. Led by Ellie Bamford, Chief Strategy Officer, North America at VML, the jury will review shortlisted Creative Effectiveness entries selected by NYF’s Shortlist Jury, identifying work that demonstrates the power of insight-driven strategy and creative execution to deliver measurable business results.Several prominent jurors recently shared their viewpoints in conversations with Branding in Asia, offering an insider look at the thinking shaping this year’s evaluation process.Representing a global cross-section of strategic leadership, their perspectives highlight the standards that distinguish truly effective work.“As a juror, I will be looking for work that is unmistakably clear in its intent and genuinely original in its execution, ideas that feel inevitable once you see them, but surprising before you do,” said Takaya Hoshi, Chief Strategy Officer at Dentsu Japan. “I’m drawn to communication people can genuinely empathize with—work that doesn’t just communicate but connects so it resonates.”“I’m excited to judge the Creative Effectiveness and Strategy category,” said Jasmine Dadlani, Chief Strategy Officer at McKinney. “A sharp, unexpected insight warms my strategy heart, along with business results that truly made an impact. But what I’m most hoping for is a strong dose of entertainment, something that makes me smile.”“For the Creative Marketing Strategy / Effectiveness category specifically, I’ll be paying close attention to whether the work drove results and whether those results can, to the best of the case’s ability, be clearly attributed,” said Adrian Tso, Chief Strategy Officer at BBDO Hong Kong. “In a field of exceptional work, the tiebreaker often comes down to the quality of case writing.”Executive Jury President Andrea Diquez, Global CEO of GUT, will lead the Super Jury , an elite global panel convening in New York to review shortlisted work across categories and identify the creative work that rises above the rest.Adding to the conversation, Super Jury member Dave Bowman, Chief Creative Office at Publicis Groupe ANZ, shared his perspective on the importance of standing out in an increasingly competitive landscape:“Well, once I get over the initial shock of being included in amongst the phenomenal line-up of creative leaders from across the industry, I suspect I will definitely start out where I always start out, with envy and jealousy. That’s always been a strong barometer for me. And frankly, a constant motivator too. Knowing the caliber of work that has come through already, that will be inevitable.” –Dave Bowman, Chief Creative Office, Publicis Groupe ANZTogether, these insights offer an executive-level view of the thinking and criteria that will shape this year’s judging process.“The caliber and diversity of perspectives across our Executive Juries and Super Executive Jury ensure that work is evaluated through both a strategic and creative lens,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals.New York Festivals continues to elevate its judging experience through an expanded in-person program developed in partnership with the 4A's, reinforcing its commitment to thoughtful, peer-driven judging.Specialty Executive Jury sessions will bring together industry leaders across a range of disciplines. This year’s juries include Baked in New York (new for 2026), chaired by Omid Amidi; Sports (new for 2026), chaired by Shannon Washington; Creative Marketing Strategy / Effectiveness (new for 2026), chaired by Ellie Bamford; Future Now, chaired by Colleen Shaw; Design, Package & Product Design, chaired by Emily Oberman; Financial & Creativity in Commerce, chaired by Pete Gosselin; Film Craft chaired by Will Dempster, and PR, chaired by Josh Budd.The NYF Super Jury will convene in June in New York City at the Crosby Hotel’s state-of-the-art screening room.With judging approaching, entrants still have time to submit work for consideration by some of the industry’s most respected leaders.The extended deadline for entering the 2026 NYF Advertising Awards is May 8. For more information and to enter, visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ . For entry or category inquiries, contact: processing@newyorkfestivals.com.About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

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