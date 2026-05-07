Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs Opens 2026 Application Cycle for Undergraduate Business Founders

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs today announced its annual call for applications, inviting undergraduate students across the United States to compete for a one-time award supporting the next generation of business leaders. The scholarship, established by entrepreneur and Rx Development co-founder Thomas Mollick , seeks to identify and encourage students who demonstrate the drive, creativity, and resilience essential to launching successful ventures.Thomas Mollick, whose own career journey began as a business student at Assumption University, created this scholarship to reduce financial barriers for aspiring founders. Rather than limiting support to any single U.S. city or state, the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs welcomes applicants from accredited colleges and universities nationwide. The initiative reflects Thomas Mollick’s belief that early support transforms ambitious ideas into sustainable businesses.Eligibility CriteriaTo qualify for the Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs, applicants must meet the following requirements:- Current enrollment as an undergraduate student at an accredited U.S. college or university- Demonstrated interest in or active pursuit of a career in entrepreneurship- Submission of an original, thoughtful essay responding to the designated promptEssay PromptApplicants must respond to the following prompt in 500–1,000 words, written in English and submitted as a PDF or Word document:“Describe your entrepreneurial journey so far—whether it’s a business you’ve launched, an idea you’re developing, or the vision that drives you. What problem are you solving, and why does it matter? How do you plan to make an impact as a future founder?”Submissions are judged on originality, clarity of vision, passion for business, and quality of writing. Plagiarism or AI-generated content results in immediate disqualification.Key Dates- Application Deadline: September 15, 2026- Winner Announced: October 15, 2026Purpose and ImpactThe Thomas Mollick Scholarship for Entrepreneurs awards one outstanding student annually with financial support designed to remove barriers and allow recipients to focus on building their entrepreneurial futures. Thomas Mollick established this scholarship to honor the principle that great businesses begin with a single courageous step—and sometimes, a well-written essay.Beyond financial assistance, the scholarship provides recognition and encouragement to student founders who dare to build, lead, and transform industries. Rooted in real-world experience, the initiative champions innovation, integrity, hard work, strategic thinking, and community engagement—values that define Thomas Mollick’s leadership and the scholarship’s mission.Application ProcessInterested undergraduate students can find complete details, submission guidelines, and the application portal at the official scholarship website.Website: https://thomasmollickscholarship.com/

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