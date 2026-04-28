Moon and Mother Breaks the Mold; Setting a New Standard for Hand-Crafted Products Imbued with Magical Intention

Mother and Moon Logo; Mother, Child, & Crescent Moon Mia Rae Sunshine; Owner/Founder/Creator, Moon & Mother Herbal Infused, Botanical, Hand-made Candle; Ritual Candle

Mia Rae Sunshine launches new online store featuring one-of-a-kind, purely botanical, hand-crafted products to bring out the magic inherent in all of us.

You didn't find this place by accident. You were called here. This is the path to the hearth ... This path is wide open. And it was always meant for someone like you.” — Mia Rae Sunshine

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mia Rae Sunshine - soon to be a household name in the metaphysical/holistic community, nationwide - has just launched her inaugural online store, featuring hand-crafted products infused with herbs, crystals, and magical intent. The Apothecary-style online store has been a dream of Mia's for many years, and when unforeseen life circumstances "forced the issue", the aspiring entrepreneur decided to "go for it." The website officially launches April 28th, 2026.

The online metaphysical store features magically imbued, hand-made candles and unique, hand-dipped incense scents, as well as naturally effective, environmentally responsible, all-natural beauty products, and more (product line continually inspired and evolving).

With regard to her motivation for turning life "upside-down" (as is often the case when beginning a new passion-based venture), Ms. Sunshine states:

"We are reclaiming botanical wellness from the sterile, corporate machine."

She refers to Trinity as inspiration - Mother, Child and Crescent Moon: " Framed by the Earth; this visual identity is a promise of raw, tactile excellence that refuses to hide behind mass-produced 'fluff' or polished pretension." The company's logo is a visual representation of this mission statement.

"The Trinity is the soul of this movement, because everything I build starts and ends with my four children - Jack, Jemma, Jordyn and Phoenix. This isn't just about building a brand - this is about a mother's grit and fierce intention to build a legacy that my children can hold in their hands. My children are also a part of this venture - a true testament to the power of family in the building of collective dreams, to fruition."

Moon and Mother is not just a new metaphysical online store; it is a reclamation of personal power for owner and founder, Mia Rae, and "everyone out there searching for the deeper meaning of being human in this particular place and time."

"Moon and Mother is charting a path that is entirely our own, proving that an independent artisan can thrive on heritage, hard work, and belief in a better, brighter, more natural path forward - as well as reclamation of ancient wisdom and power - and sharing this knowledge and these gifts for the greater good in the here and now. For humanity. The shift happens one natural product - one inspired experience - at a time, until we are all back to living in harmony with Earth and Spirit."

Moon and Mother is committed not only to an environmentally-friendly level of product production and management, but also encourages followers to "Strip away the digital noise and automated filters. Use your voice. Unfiltered; real and loud. Build your own path. And stand tall as a testament to what happens next."

The website features multiple "free gift" packages at various price points, as well as a full and colorful biography of the family, fierceness and fire behind Moon and Mother's mission.

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