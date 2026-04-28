SupplierGateway and Certificial Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Supplier Insurance Management

A new integration brings live, automated supplier insurance compliance and real-time risk visibility to procurement teams—eliminating outdated COI workflows.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SupplierGateway, a leading provider of supplier management solutions, and Certificial, the leading end-to-end Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform, today announced a strategic partnership that will bring live insurance compliance monitoring powered by Certificial's patented Smart COI technology directly into the SupplierGateway platform.The integration enables SupplierGateway customers to access the real-time insurance status of their suppliers across a wide range of coverage categories, including general liability, workers’ compensation, professional liability, auto, and more, without leaving the platform. Rather than relying on manual certificate collection and static PDF COIs, procurement and supply chain teams will now have continuous, up-to-date insight into whether their suppliers meet insurance compliance requirements at any given moment.Why It MattersSupplier insurance compliance has historically been a time-consuming and error-prone process. Certificates of insurance are often outdated the moment they are received, leaving organizations exposed to risk without realizing it. The SupplierGateway and Certificial partnership eliminates that blind spot by replacing static documentation with a live, dynamic view of supplier insurance status that is automatically updated as policies change, renew, or lapse.For SupplierGateway customers, this means:● Real-time insurance monitoring across multiple coverage categories in a single platform● Reduced administrative burden on procurement and vendor management teams● Stronger risk management with instant alerts when supplier coverage changes or falls short of requirements● Greater confidence in supplier relationships backed by verified, current dataFor Certificial, the partnership provides access to SupplierGateway's extensive supplier network through its Enhanced Digital Certification (EDC) program, significantly expanding the reach of its real-time insurance verification capabilities to a broader base of suppliers across industries.Michael Cardinal, CEO, SupplierGateway:"Supplier risk management is only as strong as the data behind it. Our partnership with Certificial means our customers no longer have to wonder whether their suppliers are adequately insured - they know, in real time. This is exactly the kind of integration that makes the SupplierGateway platform more powerful and our customers' operations more resilient."Rob Blanchette, Co-Founder, Certificial:“SupplierGateway’s network spans a wide range of industries and supplier types, which is exactly where the fragility of traditional COI processes causes the most damage. Buyers in this network are managing hundreds or thousands of supplier relationships, and right now most of them have no reliable way to know if the coverage they require at onboarding is still in place. That’s the problem we’re solving together.”About SupplierGatewaySupplierGateway is a leading supplier management platform that helps organizations onboard, manage, and engage their supplier base with speed, accuracy, and confidence. From vendor registration and compliance to supplier spend visibility, SupplierGateway gives procurement teams the tools they need to build stronger, more resilient supply chains.About CertificialCertificial is the leading end-to-end Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform that connects insurance agents and vendor managers across industries via its Smart COI Networkto improve the commercial insurance verification process and allow vendors to access continuous coverage data. Certificial has created an ecosystem that streamlines verified insurance data through a collaborative platform, enabling vendor managers to work together and eliminate the delays, risks, and administrative burdens associated with outdated COI workflows. For more information, please visit certificial.com.

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