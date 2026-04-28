Prepared Canada Corp. Releases April 2026 Monthly Update with New Videos and Articles

Prepared Canada April 2026 Long Form Videos Prepared Canada April 2026 Shorts Prepared Canada April 2026 Articles

Prepared Canada videos and articles provide independent analysis and commentary on current events and systemic challenges.

Much of April's content has been answering viewer questions on large scale risks like the conflict in Iran, Climate Change, and Artificial Intelligence.” — Alex Vezina, Prepared Canada CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepared Canada Corp. has released its April 2026 monthly content update, outlining new video, short-form, and written materials published across its digital platforms over the past month.

New Video Content

As part of its weekly publishing schedule, Prepared Canada released multiple long-form videos addressing topics related to public policy, emergency management skills, analytical reasoning, and responding to viewer engagement:

● Explaining Incident Logs and How They Work

https://youtu.be/OZ4mh59Y16Y

This video teaches you what the important organizational tool Incident Logs are, why you would use them, and how you can make them work.

● We Don’t Have Enough Police…

https://youtu.be/j4Ku2s9OyNA

This video goes over how much money is allocated to police resources, reviewing how expensive it would be to have enough in case of major disasters.

● Continuity Expert Teaches you how to do Risk Assessments

https://youtu.be/OZ4mh59Y16Y

This video teaches you how to create a Risk Assessment, another vital tool in both business and everyday life.

● What do Police ACTUALLY Do in a Disaster?

https://youtu.be/EHond9D5EOU

In reply to a commenter, this video goes over the actual role and value of police in a disaster.

● Does Human Art Still Have Value?

https://youtu.be/h1gn5y8-hx8

This video considers additional risks involving AI Art, and how vital human-made art is to the process.

Short-Form Video Releases

In addition to long-form videos, Prepared Canada published multiple YouTube Shorts throughout the month. These short-form videos include highlights from the organization’s initial platform launch as well as the newly released long-form content.

The full collection of short-form videos is available at:

https://www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada/shorts

https://www.tiktok.com/@preparedcanada

Continuity 101 Course

In addition to their newer videos, Prepared Canada has released short-form content related to the contents of their “Continuity 101” course that you can watch for free:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLztR81kV5TnwsMxo3PRIWTE2zJ_1rMigV

This playlist is a FREE Master’s-level course condensed and simplified so that anyone can use it to improve their business strategies.

Website Articles

Prepared Canada also published four weekly articles on its website and new Substack page during the month. Three articles expand upon themes explored in recent videos, while another focuses on a separate international and policy-related topic:

● The Maximal Approach to Climate Change

https://www.prepared.ca/post/the-maximal-approach-to-climate-change

This article discusses the theoretical “Maximal Approach” to handling Climate Change, and explains the difficulties surrounding it.

● Rules Based International Order

https://www.prepared.ca/post/rules-based-international-order

This article is a background on what the Rules Based International Order (RBIO) is and what sorts of arguments people are having about it.

● Iran as the 4th Great Power

https://www.prepared.ca/post/iran-as-the-4th-great-power

Following current events, this article explores an interesting perspective on the ongoing conflict.

● What Police do During a Disaster

https://www.prepared.ca/post/what-police-do-during-a-disaster

This article explains the role of Police during disasters, and reminds readers how “In a disaster, help isn’t coming.”

● Overdependence on AI Art

https://www.prepared.ca/post/overdependence-on-ai-art

This article goes into detail on two more risks posed toward AI Art; that AI will replace artists, and that human artists will become obsolete.

Prepared Canada Corp. continues releasing new video and written content on a weekly basis.

Prepared Canada's monthly updates aim to educate and inform Canadians on important topics related to emergency preparedness, risk and continuity. With a focus on providing valuable and relevant information, the update serves as a valuable resource for individuals, families, businesses, and communities to stay prepared for any emergency.

For more information, visit Prepared Canada’s website at www.prepared.ca

For weekly updates please subscribe to Prepared Canada’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@PreparedCanada

Alex Vezina

Prepared Canada Corp.



What do Police ACTUALLY Do in a Disaster?

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