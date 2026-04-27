Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Victory in the U.S. Supreme Court to Successfully Defend Texas’s Big Beautiful Map for 2026 Elections
Attorney General Ken Paxton has yet again successfully defended Texas’s Big Beautiful Map in the U.S. Supreme Court.
After a district court enjoined the use of Texas’s congressional map, Attorney General Paxton appealed that ruling and secured an emergency stay of the lower court’s decision. The U.S. Supreme Court has now granted summary reversal, completely reversed the lower court’s decision, and allowed the congressional map signed into law in August to remain in effect for the 2026 midterms.
“Radical left-wing groups attempted to sabotage Texas’s lawful redistricting efforts, but the Supreme Court’s ruling is a clear rejection of these meritless attacks and a victory for the rule of law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas’s congressional map is lawful, constitutional, and reflects the will of our citizens, and I will continue to aggressively defend its use ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.”
To read the order, click here.
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