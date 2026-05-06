Discovery Point Retreat Data Shows 52% Reduction in Distress for Addiction Clients

New outcomes study of 388 clients demonstrates the effectiveness of a full continuum of care in treating co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discovery Point Retreat today announced the results of its Behavioral and Addiction Quality Study (BAQS), a comprehensive clinical outcomes report demonstrating that clients who complete a full continuum of addiction treatment experience a 52 percent reduction in overall psychological distress.

The study, which tracked 388 unique clients across more than 2,900 survey administrations between October 2025 and April 2026, utilized hospital-grade validated instruments including the PHQ-9 for depression, GAD-7 for anxiety, PCL-5 for trauma, and AUDIT/DAST for substance use. The data provides empirical evidence that structured, measurement-based care produces significant and sustained improvements in both substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions.

Among clients completing the full continuum of care — progressing from medical detox through residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programming — the study found a 56 percent reduction in depression symptoms, a 53 percent reduction in anxiety symptoms, and a 52 percent reduction in trauma and PTSD symptoms. Substance use scores declined by 35 percent, with 78.6 percent of clients showing measurable improvement. Furthermore, 85.7 percent of clients with elevated depression resolved to below the clinical threshold during their treatment episode, as monitored weekly via the C-SSRS.

Beyond symptom reduction, the study measured real-world recovery outcomes. Clients completing the full continuum demonstrated a 38 percent improvement in interpersonal relations and a 24 percent improvement in daily functioning, with 76.2 percent of clients showing measurable gains in their ability to reconnect with family, manage responsibilities, and re-engage with daily life.

The data also highlighted the critical role of therapeutic alliance in treatment retention. Across all levels of care, 97 percent of clients reported high satisfaction with their treatment experience, maintaining an average discharge rating of 3.9 out of 4.0 and a feedback score of 23.3 out of 24.

"This data proves what we see clinically every day: addiction is highly treatable when approached as a complex, co-occurring condition requiring time and a full continuum of care. By measuring outcomes weekly, we can adjust interventions in real time and ensure our clients are actually getting better, not just completing days in a program."

— Donnita Smart, BAAS, LCDC, Executive Director of the Ennis Inpatient Facility, Discovery Point Retreat

For more information about Discovery Point Retreat's clinical outcomes or to access the full Behavioral and Addiction Quality Study (BAQS) data, visit discoverypointretreat.com or call 877-796-7728.

About Discovery Point Retreat

Discovery Point Retreat is a Joint Commission accredited addiction treatment provider operating facilities across Texas, including inpatient centers in Ennis and Waxahachie and an outpatient center in Dallas. Founded to deliver evidence-based, outcomes-driven care, Discovery Point Retreat offers a full continuum of services for adults, including medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. Clinical outcomes are continuously validated through the proprietary Behavioral and Addiction Quality Study (BAQS) to ensure the highest standards of care. For more information, visit discoverypointretreat.com.

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