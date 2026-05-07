Sherri Eisenpress LGBTQ+ Scholarship Announces National Essay Award

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students announces the launch of its annual undergraduate essay-based award program, designed to support emerging student leaders who demonstrate commitment to LGBTQ+ equity, advocacy, and long-term institutional progress. The initiative, founded under the leadership of Sherri Eisenpress , reflects a continued dedication to education, public service, and community-centered development.The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students is established by Sherri Eisenpress, whose professional career spans judicial leadership, youth advocacy, and sustained engagement in LGBTQ+ institutional growth. Sherri Eisenpress is widely recognized for her work in family court systems, youth mentorship programs, and nonprofit governance, including leadership roles that advance access to support services for at-risk and underserved populations.Through the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students, Sherri Eisenpress continues a longstanding commitment to strengthening pathways for students who contribute to inclusive leadership and community resilience. The program is open to undergraduate students who demonstrate academic dedication and active engagement in LGBTQ+ advocacy or identity-based community leadership.The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students is available to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities. Applicants must identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community or demonstrate meaningful advocacy and leadership in support of LGBTQ+ equality. As part of the application process, Sherri Eisenpress requires submission of an original essay and proof of current undergraduate enrollment.The essay prompt for the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students asks applicants to respond to the following question:In 750–1,000 words, how can education, leadership, and community engagement advance equity and long-term institutional growth for LGBTQ+ individuals, and how is the applicant positioned to contribute to that future?Submissions are expected to reflect critical thinking, lived experience where applicable, and a forward-looking approach to justice, inclusion, and institutional development. All essays submitted to the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students must be original work authored solely by the applicant.Sherri Eisenpress emphasizes that the scholarship is intended to recognize students who engage thoughtfully with systems of equity while actively contributing to meaningful change within their communities. The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students prioritizes applicants who demonstrate both academic commitment and practical leadership in advancing inclusion.Applicants to the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students must submit all materials, including essays and enrollment verification, to apply@sherrieisenpressscholarship.com. Full application guidelines and updates are available through the official website at https://sherrieisenpressscholarship.com/ The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students awards a one-time $1,000 scholarship to the selected recipient. The application deadline for the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students is November 15, 2026. The winner of the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students will be publicly announced on December 15, 2026.Sherri Eisenpress continues to guide the scholarship’s mission through her broader work in youth development, judicial service, and LGBTQ+ advocacy infrastructure. The Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students reflects her ongoing commitment to supporting students who pursue equity-driven leadership and sustainable community impact.About the Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ StudentsThe Sherri Eisenpress Scholarship for LGBTQ+ Students is an annual essay-based undergraduate award founded by Sherri Eisenpress. The program supports students who demonstrate leadership, advocacy, and academic dedication toward advancing LGBTQ+ equality and institutional growth.Website: https://sherrieisenpressscholarship.com/

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