HOGO ART Launches Global Online Contemporary Art Learning Platform with Integrated AI Learning Support

HOGO ART’s user-friendly interface offering separate Chinese and English systems for kids and adult learners.

Video-based creative learning platform with independent Chinese & English tracks, structured programs for ages 6–12 & 13+, no prior experience required.

In the AI era, learners must filter information, build structure, express ideas independently, and regulate emotions. Concept defines the goal; work is the result of integrated expression.” — You Hongguo, Founder of HOGOart

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOGO ART https://www.hogoart.com）is a global online contemporary art learning platform, now officially available to learners worldwide. The platform focuses on developing creativity, modern learning thinking, self-expression, and emotional release — rather than traditional technique training or exam-oriented instruction.HOGO ART provides structured programs for two distinct groups: children ages 6–12, and learners ages 13 and above, including teens and adults.The platform's core offering is a theme-based video learning system. Each theme includes a guided video lesson, structured prompts, step-by-step guidance, artwork submission, and feedback from AI Assistant Nana. AI Assistant Nana is a built-in support tool that provides objective and encouraging feedback on submitted work, while also answering creative questions within each theme. The AI serves as a supporting layer, while the video lessons remain the primary learning experience."HOGO ART was created with the idea of having fun with art — offering families around the world a more natural and engaging way to experience creativity, rather than relying on repetitive copying or rigid technical training," said You Hongguo, founder of HOGO ART. "In the AI era, learners need the ability to filter information, build structure, and express ideas independently. Contemporary art reflects this new learning model: concept defines the goal, materials represent multidimensional thinking, and the final work is the result of integrated expression. Through continuous creative practice, learners build divergent thinking, independent judgment, and flexible forms of expression — while finding a natural and gentle outlet for emotional release."The platform operates on a time-based streaming model with no downloadable content. Learners progress sequentially, unlocking the next theme upon completing the current one. Programs are available in three tiers — Trial (1 theme), Explore (4 themes), and Journey (8 themes) — across both age groups. Pricing differs between the Kids (ages 6–12) and Ages 13+ programs, reflecting variations in content depth and AI interaction volume.HOGO ART's learning approach aligns with the needs of the AI era, emphasizing creative thinking and personal expression over rote skill replication. The platform is positioned as a creative learning and interest-based platform — not art therapy, a social community, or a live tutoring service.The platform offers fully separate Chinese-language and English-language systems. User accounts, learning progress, and purchases are not shared between the two. HOGO ART serves families across the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and other regions, providing flexible access to quality art education from anywhere, at any time.About HOGO ARTHOGO ART is a global video-based contemporary art learning platform with the tagline "Having fun with art." It offers fully separate Chinese-language and English-language creative programs for children ages 6–12 and learners ages 13 and above, including teens, young adults, and adults. The platform combines theme-based video lessons with AI Assistant Nana, a built-in AI companion that reviews submitted artwork and answers creative questions within each theme. HOGO ART serves learners in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and globally. No prior art experience is required. All content is stream-only with no downloads.

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