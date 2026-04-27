Rodeo Realty Welcomes Steve Katz as Manager of Encino Office

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Katz as Manager of its Encino office, further strengthening the brokerage’s leadership team and continued commitment to operational excellence across its growing network of offices.

Steve Katz brings extensive experience in residential real estate, along with a strong background in sales management, agent development, and office operations. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a consistent ability to support agents at all stages of their business, with a focus on productivity, professional growth, and long-term success. His leadership approach emphasizes structure, accountability, and collaboration, all of which are integral to maintaining a high-performing office environment.

In his role as Manager of the Encino office, Katz will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, mentoring agents, and supporting business development initiatives. He will work closely with agents to enhance performance, provide strategic guidance, and ensure alignment with the brokerage’s standards and best practices. His presence further reinforces Rodeo Realty’s commitment to providing hands-on leadership and meaningful support at the office level.

The Encino office remains a key location within Rodeo Realty’s portfolio, serving a dynamic and competitive market in the San Fernando Valley. With Katz’s leadership, the office is well-positioned to continue building on its momentum, strengthening agent performance, and maintaining a strong presence in the local marketplace.

This appointment reflects Rodeo Realty’s broader strategy of investing in experienced leadership to support its agents and sustain long-term growth. By prioritizing strong management and operational consistency, the brokerage continues to create an environment where agents are equipped to deliver a high level of service to their clients and heritage.

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