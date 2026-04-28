DCCDC BOSSTANK Pilot Launched with the National Bankers Association Foundation to Strengthen Small Business Capacity

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DC Community Development Consortium (DCCDC), in partnership with the National Bankers Association Foundation (NBAF), today announced the launch of the DCCDC BOSSTANK Pilot, a strategic initiative designed to strengthen small business operations, improve financial readiness, and position local entrepreneurs for lending, contracting, and procurement opportunities in Washington, DC.

The initiative is supported by a grant from the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s Health Equity Fund, which invests in programs that address economic drivers of health and expand opportunity in historically underserved communities.

Across the District, many entrepreneurs are building businesses from the short end of the wealth gap: driven by vision and determination, but often without access to the capital, infrastructure, and institutional relationships needed to scale. Without traditional banking relationships or early-stage “friends and family” funding, promising businesses face significant barriers to growth.

The BOSSTANK model is designed to address these challenges by investing in Back Office Support Systems, the operational infrastructure that small businesses often lack in their early stages. Through the pilot, participating businesses receive hands-on professional support to strengthen financial management, compliance, contracting readiness, and internal systems required to compete in larger markets.

Selected businesses will be supported by DCCDC’s network of Business Advisory and Service Experts, providing direct assistance to help build the operational foundation necessary for growth, sustainability, and access to capital.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, but too many entrepreneurs are trying to scale without the operational infrastructure needed to compete,” said Gloria Ann Nauden, Executive Director of DCCDC. “The BOSSTANK model helps level the playing field by strengthening the business systems that make growth possible.”

The program is also strategically aligned with major economic development opportunities emerging in the District, including the anticipated RFK Stadium redevelopment and Commanders stadium project, which are expected to generate billions in construction, services, and vendor procurement opportunities over the coming decade. By strengthening the operational capacity of local businesses now, the BOSSTANK Pilot is designed to ensure that local entrepreneurs are positioned to participate meaningfully in these large-scale opportunities.

“Supporting entrepreneurs and strengthening pathways to capital are core to our mission,” said Nicole Elam, Executive Director of the National Bankers Association Foundation. “Through this partnership with DCCDC, we are helping to build a pipeline of businesses prepared to work with financial institutions and compete for major procurement opportunities.”

Through the support of the Greater Washington Community Foundation’s Health Equity Fund, the BOSSTANK initiative recognizes that economic opportunity, business ownership, and access to capital are critical drivers of long-term community health and stability.

Program Overview

The BOSSTANK Pilot is a one-year intensive initiative focused on small businesses located East of the River, particularly in Wards 7 and 8. The program is designed for businesses in the startup and early-growth stages and provides structured, in-person support through community-based hubs.

Participating businesses engage in regular working sessions and receive direct support across key operational areas, including financial management and bookkeeping, accounting and compliance, strategic planning and business development, marketing and communications, procurement readiness and contracting support, as well as legal, HR, and administrative systems. The program also supports technology adoption and operational infrastructure.

This model pairs entrepreneurs with experienced Business Advisory and Service Experts who act as an extension of their teams, serving as back-office support to help stabilize, strengthen, and scale their businesses.

The BOSSTANK Pilot represents a collaborative approach between community development leaders, financial institutions, and philanthropic partners to ensure that local businesses are not only launched—but built to last, grow, and compete in an evolving regional economy.

About DC Community Development Consortium

The DC Community Development Consortium is a cross-sector initiative focused on strengthening community-based economic development across Washington, DC. Through programs such as BOSSTANK, DCCDC supports entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and community organizations with strategic advisory services, operational infrastructure, and pathways to capital and contracting opportunities.

About the National Bankers Association Foundation

The National Bankers Association Foundation (NBAF) works to expand access to financial tools and services through mission driven banks to unlock economic growth and opportunity in their communities.

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