Soul Recuperative Care Donates Van to Mass Liberation to Expand Community Programming and Reentry Support

Soul Recuperative Care Logo Casey Reinholtz with Mass Liberation Soul Recuperative Care Donates Van to Mass Liberation

New vehicle enables access to classes and driving instruction within a broader partnership spanning referrals, transitions, and workforce placement

This contribution represents our joint resolve to meeting people where they are and removing roadblocks to stability … We are proud to support Mass Liberation’s work in advancing both.” — Casey Reinholtz, CEO of Soul Recuperative Care

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul Recuperative Care today announced the donation of a Toyota Sienna minivan to Mass Liberation, a local nonprofit focused on advocacy, reentry services, and community-based support for individuals impacted by incarceration.The vehicle will aid Mass Liberation’s outreach and programming, including transportation for classes as well as driving instruction for those working to obtain or reinstate their licenses. The addition of the Toyota Sienna will enable the organization to respond to community needs in real time, particularly for individuals transitioning from incarceration into stable environments.According to Mass Liberation CEO Joelle Kirtley, the contribution reflects a shared commitment to reduce barriers and strengthen the systems for individuals facing complex transitions.“When participants first exit incarceration, they have no way to access the many resources and government agencies scattered across the county that they need to visit in person,” Kirtley explained, “because Los Angeles's public transit system is overwhelming and often dangerous, and it is not free for these individuals who do not yet have income. Mass Liberation's ability to provide transportation from transitional homes to services is a vital part of making sure that the transition out of incarceration is safe and successful. We are so thankful to have another reliable vehicle to make this happen!”Soul Recuperative Care CEO Casey Reinholtz echoed this alignment between the two organizations in addressing real-world obstacles to long-term progress and successful reentry.“This contribution represents our joint resolve to meeting people where they are and removing roadblocks to stability,” Reinholtz said. “Reliable transportation is often an overlooked but critical component of continuity of care and community reintegration. We are proud to support Mass Liberation’s work in advancing both.”Collaboration between the two organizations has already taken shape across multiple other points of care. Individuals connected through Mass Liberation have accessed recuperative services at Soul, while Mass Liberation has assisted transitions into the next phase of care following discharge. The partnership has further extended to staffing, with several team members referred through Mass Liberation bringing valuable experience to Soul’s housing navigation and transition services.“What sets Mass Liberation apart is the depth of training, compassion, and community they bring to their work,” said Veronica Lemos, who serves as Housing Director for Soul. “Their team’s lived experience makes them uniquely positioned to help others take meaningful steps toward what comes next.”The donation underscores Soul’s broader approach to partnership: one that reaches beyond clinical care to reinforce the surrounding infrastructure that makes housing pathways and long-term recovery possible.About Soul Recuperative CareFounded in 2016, Soul Recuperative Care provides short-term, medically supported housing for individuals with nowhere safe to heal. With 24/7 clinical staffing and intake, behavioral health services, and a proven care advocacy model, Soul specializes in stabilizing high-acuity participants who do not require hospitalization but need more than shelter. Its recovery-centered environments emphasize structure, security, and human dignity by meeting people where they are while helping them move forward.About Mass LiberationMass Liberation is a community of hope and empowerment, dedicated to breaking the cycle of incarceration and creating opportunities for all. Their goal is to provide the support and resources necessary for individuals to thrive beyond their past, contributing to a more just and equitable society.

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