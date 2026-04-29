Kendall Eugene Releases Powerful New Single 'Prodigal' Following National Spotlight on NBC’s The Voice

Kendall Eugene - Prodigal Kendall Eugene - Prodigal

Kendall Eugene Works With Them Fly Bros / Fijack To Release New Songs

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising country artist Kendall Eugene continues to build momentum with the release of his deeply personal single, “ Prodigal .” The track, showcases Eugene’s signature blend of emotional storytelling and modern country grit, marking a defining moment in his post-television career.“Prodigal” arrives on the heels of Eugene’s national breakthrough appearance on NBC’s The Voice, where he competed on Team Reba McEntire during Season 26 and advanced to the Knockout Rounds. His performances introduced millions of viewers to a voice shaped by life experience and resilience.Additionally, Kendall will soon be releasing his next single, titled Dust Bowl in the coming months. Again, teaming up with Them Fly Bros , the co-writing, co-producing team behind the Fijack Entertainment juggernaut, Kendall is poised to make his mark.Born in Texas and raised on a foundation of faith, family, and music, Eugene’s journey has been anything but conventional. A multi-instrumentalist who began playing in church at just six years old, his artistry has been forged through personal challenges and triumphs, elements that now define his songwriting.With “Prodigal,” Eugene leans fully into that lived experience. The song captures themes of redemption, identity, and coming home—both spiritually and emotionally—delivered through a raw vocal performance that reflects the depth of his journey.Industry momentum continues to build around Eugene as part of a broader independent movement gaining national attention. His post-The Voice career has been defined by relentless touring and artistic growth, with “Prodigal” signaling a new level of maturity and focus in his sound.Maintaining strong ties to the South (particularly the Dallas / Ft Worth area) and Midwest touring circuits, Eugene is carving out his place as a modern country storyteller—one rooted in honesty, faith, and real-life experience.“Prodigal” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

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