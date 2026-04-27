Interested in placing your temporary sign on vacant county property? Learn how to participate in 2026.
Commissioners continue pilot program for temporary signs to be placed on some parcels of county-owned land
Candidates, groups and other organizations can now register to place temporary signs on six vacant county-owned properties following successful trial periods.
In 2026, temporary signs will be allowed during two periods: from May 4 through July 7, and from Sept. 8 through Nov. 7. Here are the guidelines:
- One temporary sign is allowed per candidate, group or issue
- The sign must be the sole responsibility of the owner
- The sign must follow all county guidelines to be approved
Those interested in applying can follow these steps:
-Review the process and requirements
-Complete all registration materials and submit in person or electronically
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