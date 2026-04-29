Red Cap Propane Acquires Propane Delivery Division of The Source for Home Comfort

Red Cap Propane acquisition announcement

Latest acquisition expands Red Cap Propane’s footprint across Ontario while maintaining uninterrupted delivery for existing customers.

These are customers who trusted someone else with their propane and now they are trusting us. Our job is to show up, do the work right, and earn that over time.” — Kevin Core

STRATFORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Cap Propane Ltd. has acquired the propane delivery division of The Source for Home Comfort, effective February 2, 2026. Customers of The Source will continue receiving propane delivery without interruption under Red Cap Propane.The news is the latest chapter for a business built on more than five decades of fuel delivery across Ontario. Paul Core founded Core Petroleum Ltd. in Stratford in 1972, and his sons James and Kevin established Core Fuels Ltd. in 1992, setting up at 219 Lorne Avenue East where the business still operates today. Red Cap Propane grew from that foundation in 2004, serving residential, commercial, and agricultural customers across Ontario, and expanded into Waterloo Region in 2019 through the acquisition of Waterloo County Propane in Cambridge.For Kevin Core, co-founder of Core Fuels and Red Cap Propane, welcoming customers from The Source comes with a clear responsibility. "These are customers who trusted someone else with their propane and now they are trusting us. Our job is to show up, do the work right, and earn that over time," said Core.Customers with questions about the transition can reach Red Cap Propane at 1-800-661-2673 or info@corefuels.ca.About Red Cap Propane Ltd.Red Cap Propane Ltd. is a family-owned propane delivery provider serving residential, commercial, and agricultural customers across Midwestern Ontario, including Cambridge and Waterloo Region. Operating under the Core Fuels family of companies, headquartered at 219 Lorne Avenue East in Stratford, Ontario, Red Cap Propane has delivered propane service across Ontario since 2004. For more information, visit www.corefuels.ca or call 1-800-661-2673.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.