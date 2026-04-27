Attune Health & Entune Behavioral Health Partner to Expand Adult Intensive Outpatient Services in Tucson

New partnership expands access to IOP for substance use, trauma, grief, and behavioral health in Tucson.

This partnership allows us to expand the level of support available to adults in our community who are navigating substance use, trauma, and loss.” — Executive Director Daniel Barrasso

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attune Health and Entune Behavioral Health have formed a partnership to expand access to intensive outpatient behavioral health services for adults in the Tucson region. The collaboration increases access to structured treatment for individuals navigating substance use disorders, trauma, and grief and loss while continuing to live and work in the community.The program operates from 6107 E. Grant Road, home to the organization long known in the Tucson community as In Balance Counseling, which has served clients since the 1990s and is now part of In Balance Behavioral Health. The Attune Health program name reflects the organization’s continued evolution while maintaining the clinical philosophy and relationships that have defined its work for decades.“This partnership allows us to expand the level of support available to adults in our community who are navigating substance use, trauma, and loss,” said Daniel Barraso, Executive Director of Attune Health. “While Attune Health is a newer program name, the work builds on the long-standing clinical foundation of In Balance Counseling and its commitment to thoughtful, relationship-centered care. Working alongside Entune Behavioral Health allows us to increase access while maintaining the small, clinician-led treatment model that defines our program.”The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is designed for adults age 18 and older who need structured therapeutic support but do not require residential care. Participants attend programming three days per week for three hours per day, with both daytime and evening group options available.Treatment is delivered in small cohorts led by experienced clinicians and incorporates evidence-based approaches including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), DBT skills training, trauma-informed care, psychoeducation, family integration, and relapse prevention.Both in-person and virtual IOP options are available.In Balance Counseling has long-standing relationships with Tucson’s medical and behavioral health community and is known locally for its collaborative approach to care, ethical placement practices, and responsive communication with referral partners. The program is in network with most major commercial insurance plans, with private pay options also available.“All of us at Entune are incredibly excited about this partnership with Attune Health,” said Allison DeBruycker, CEO of Entune Behavioral Health. “The team at In Balance has served the Tucson community for decades and has built a strong reputation for thoughtful, clinician-driven care. By partnering together, we’re able to expand access to a higher level of outpatient support while preserving the individualized treatment experience that patients deserve.”Individuals, families, and clinicians interested in learning more about the program or making a referral can contact Attune Health directly.

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