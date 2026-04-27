Hrizn Launches Social Hub, Extending Hrizn Content OS with a Unified Social Distribution Engine for Automotive Retail

Hrizn - Automotive SEO and Content Marketing Platform Hrizn Announces Social Hub

New release expands social creation, scheduling, and distribution across major channels for dealerships, groups, OEMs, and agencies.

Dealership social is different. Social Hub was built as a social distribution engine for automotive retail integrated with inventory and deep dealer and market intelligence, not a generic scheduler.” — Matt Copley

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hrizn, the AI-native Content Operating System purpose-built for automotive, today announced the launch of Hrizn Social Hub , a social distribution engine built specifically for automotive retail.Social Hub expands Hrizn’s social creation, collaboration, scheduling, and publishing capabilities across major social channels, helping dealerships turn live inventory, real expertise, and high-value content into coordinated organic presence.Built around dealership realities, Social Hub brings organic social into the same operating environment teams already use to research, create, govern, and distribute content across the digital ecosystem. Rather than treating social like a disconnected posting task, Hrizn positions Social Hub as a coordinated distribution layer inside the Hrizn Content OS.“Dealership social is different,” said Matt Copley of Hrizn. “Social Hub was built as a social distribution engine for automotive retail, not a generic scheduler.”Social Hub gives each dealership a unified calendar across Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and Google Business Profile. Teams can manage publishing in month, week, and list views, with clear visibility into platform, status, timing, and thumbnail preview. Publishing updates live as posts publish, reschedule, or change state.The platform publishes through direct official integrations across the major networks dealerships rely on most, including Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and Google Business Profile. Connections are managed per dealership, so each store publishes through its own brand identity.One of Social Hub’s biggest differentiators is that live dealership inventory is wired directly into the compose experience. For vehicle spotlight posts, teams can search by year, make, model, trim, VIN, or stock number. Pricing, mileage, photos, stock number, and VIN are passed directly into the AI-powered workflow. When a Vehicle Detail Page URL is available, Social Hub can automatically include it in the post CTA, connecting social impressions directly to live inventory on the dealership’s website.Social Hub is also designed around how dealerships actually market, with purpose-built post types for General Updates, Vehicle Spotlights, Sales and Promotions, Service Specials, Community and Lifestyle content, and Seasonal and Holiday posts. Each post type includes supporting fields that help the AI generate stronger, more context-aware copy, with tone controls such as Professional, Friendly, Urgent/FOMO, Luxury, Fun/Casual, and Informative.Google Business Profile is treated as a first-class distribution surface. When GBP is selected, the composer adapts to native GBP formats including News, Event, Offer, and Call-to-Action posts, along with fields for dates, coupon codes, redeem URLs, terms, and native action types.The launch also expands Hrizn’s content-to-distribution workflow through Social Snippets. Articles created inside Hrizn can generate AI-driven, platform-tuned short-form social variants directly from the article itself, helping teams turn strong source content into more durable social distribution assets.To help teams get more value from evergreen content, Social Hub also supports post recycling. Dealerships can loop successful posts on weekly or monthly intervals, cap total runs, and rotate content variations so recurring campaigns do not hit channels with identical copy every time.The release aligns with themes Hrizn has been exploring in recent editorial work, including The Distributed Presence Era Why Most Dealership Social Content Never Compounds , Organic Social Is Becoming a Trust Infrastructure Layer, The Distribution Gap in Automotive Marketing, and Why the Best Dealership Content Dies After One Use.The launch of Social Hub extends Hrizn’s broader vision for the Content OS: a unified environment where research, creation, governance, inventory context, social distribution, and performance work together instead of living in fragmented tools and disconnected workflows.Social Hub is included on Hrizn Pro, Teams, and Unlimited plans. Dealerships on Free or Starter plans can upgrade in-app to unlock Social Hub, Social Snippets, inventory-linked compose, and direct Google Business Profile publishing.Learn more at Hrizn Social Hub: https://hrizn.io/platform/social-hub Explore the platform: https://hrizn.io/ Try it free: https://app.hrizn.io/ See customer outcomes: https://hrizn.io/case-studies About HriznHrizn is the AI-native Content Operating System purpose-built for automotive. Hrizn helps dealerships, dealer groups, OEMs, agencies, and partners research, create, govern, and distribute rich, durable content infrastructure across web, social, inventory, and workflows. By combining AI acceleration with human expertise, Hrizn helps organizations build more helpful, more visible, and more trustworthy digital experiences at scale.

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