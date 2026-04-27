Syd Leibovitch’s interview & answer request to HW Media

It is a whole lot of nothing. The problem is that the news cycle fades in a week, and the poor decision lasts a long time.” — Syd Leibovitch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty has released a new interview featuring Syd Leibovitch, President of Rodeo Realty, in response to a media inquiry regarding increased interest in pre-marketing strategies. The inquiry asked:

“I hope you are doing well. I am working on a story about the rise in interest in pre-marketing and all of the coming soon syndication agreements and I was wondering if I could get some thoughts from you on this uptick in interest in pre-marketing coming soon listings.”

The interview outlines how “coming soon” listings function within the MLS, examines buyer behavior, and discusses considerations around timing, property preparation, and market exposure. Readers can view the full interview on Rodeo Realty’s website.

In the interview, Leibovitch shares the following perspective:

“It is a whole lot of nothing. The problem is that the news cycle fades in a week, and the poor decision lasts a long time. Zillow has been encouraging coming soon distribution for years, including through Trulia, which they own.

Coming soon goes in the MLS but is not transmitted to public websites. It can last up to 21 days and is intended for properties under preparation such as painting, staging, or landscaping. Listings must be entered into the MLS within two business days. During this time, the property does not accrue days on market, cannot be shown, and is not displayed on public sites. If it appears publicly, it may begin accruing days on market.

Buyers who see homes online typically want immediate access. Speed of response is critical, especially for highly motivated buyers such as relocating or ready-to-act purchasers. When a property sits in “coming soon” status, interest can fade before it becomes available.

It is also not appropriate to show homes before they are fully prepared, as presentation is a key part of maximizing value. Exposing a property too early does not serve that objective.

Exposing homes before they are ready is not recommended. Once a home is prepared, it should be widely exposed across all available platforms to maximize reach and achieve the best outcome for the seller.

The priority should always be doing what is best for the client and ensuring maximum exposure when the property is ready.”

The interview highlights the importance of preparation before market exposure and broad distribution once a listing is launched to the public. It also emphasizes responsiveness and timing as key factors in buyer engagement.



About Syd Leibovitch: Syd Leibovitch is a visionary real estate leader who founded Paramount Properties at age 25 in 1986, later growing it into Rodeo Realty. Under his leadership, the firm expanded to 1,200 agents across Los Angeles, Ventura, and Orange Counties, becoming California’s largest single-owned independent real estate company by 2008. By 2021, Rodeo Realty surpassed $7 billion in annual sales, while Syd personally sold over 1,000 homes and oversaw more than 150,000 transactions. Syd’s influence goes beyond Rodeo Realty—he advised government leaders during the 2008 financial crisis, consistently ranks among the industry’s most influential figures, and has earned numerous top honors. A frequent speaker and media contributor, his career reflects resilience, innovation, and a lasting commitment to excellence in real estate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.