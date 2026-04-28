Monty Cerf Named 2026 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes

Monty Cerf was named a 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor, recognizing his experience and client-focused approach to complex financial planning.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monty Cerf, a senior wealth management professional at UBS Private Wealth Management, has been named to the 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for New York. The annual ranking, developed by SHOOK Research in partnership with Forbes, recognizes advisors across the country based on a range of quantitative and qualitative criteria.

The recognition comes at a time when the wealth management landscape continues to evolve. Following a prolonged period of market growth, advisors are now navigating a more complex environment shaped by elevated asset valuations, shifting interest rate expectations, and global economic uncertainty. In response, many advisors have expanded their focus beyond investment performance to incorporate broader financial planning strategies, including risk management, tax efficiency, and long-term wealth preservation.

Within this context, Monty Cerf emphasizes the importance of building enduring client relationships grounded in trust and collaboration. Advisory engagements increasingly extend beyond traditional portfolio management to address multifaceted financial needs such as estate planning, business succession, and intergenerational wealth transfer. This approach reflects a growing demand for comprehensive guidance tailored to each client’s long-term objectives.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is based on data provided for a 12-month period ending in June of the prior year. The SHOOK Research methodology evaluates advisors using factors such as industry experience, assets under management, revenue trends, client retention, and compliance records, along with in-depth interviews. Investment performance is not a criterion in the ranking.

Monty Cerf’s inclusion in the 2026 list reflects his continued dedication to delivering thoughtful, client-focused financial guidance. He also acknowledges the collaborative environment at UBS Private Wealth Management, noting that teamwork and shared expertise play a critical role in supporting clients and addressing increasingly sophisticated financial challenges.

About William Cerf

William Montgomery "Monty" Cerf is an investment and wealth management professional with more than 40 years of experience across investment banking, merchant banking, and investment management. His career includes senior roles in global capital markets and private equity at institutions such as JPMorgan, Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Barclays. Monty Cerf holds a bachelor’s degree with high honors from Cornell University, a Master of Science from the London School of Economics, and an MBA from Yale School of Management. He advises family offices, individuals, foundations, and endowments on investment strategy, wealth planning, and long-term financial decision-making.



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