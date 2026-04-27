Pivot Transitional Living Celebrates 20 Years of Leadership in Transitional Living & Young Adult Recovery

Two decades of trust, structure, and specialized support have helped position Pivot Transitional Living as a respected leader in young adult recovery in Tucson.

There’s energy here, there’s opportunity, and there’s a recovery community that shows up every day.” — Executive Director Daniel Barrasso

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivot Transitional Living, an In Balance Behavioral Health program and a leading young adult transitional living program in Tucson, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of dedicated service to young men and families navigating the path from treatment to lasting recovery. Over the last 20 years, Pivot has built a reputation for trusted leadership in the young adult recovery space by helping residents strengthen sobriety, develop independence, and build meaningful lives grounded in accountability and community.As part of In Balance Behavioral Health’s continuum of care, Pivot’s longevity reflects not only experience, but a sustained commitment to high-quality, developmentally informed support for young adults. For families and professionals seeking programs with staying power, this milestone reinforces the trust that comes from two decades of specialized work in young adult sober living and extended care.Pivot Transitional Living was built specifically for young men who have completed primary treatment and need continued structure, accountability, and support before stepping fully into independent life. Located in Tucson, Arizona, the program serves young adults recovering from substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges, helping them translate what they learned in treatment into everyday routines, relationships, responsibilities, and forward momentum.Central to Pivot’s approach are its four pillars of recovery: Recovery, Clinical Support, Life Skills, and Hobbies & Passion. These pillars shape the entire program model and reflect Pivot’s belief that lasting recovery is about far more than abstinence alone. It is about building a life that feels stable, purposeful, and worth protecting.That model has become especially meaningful for young adults who are not well served by a sudden jump from treatment back into full independence. Pivot exists to bridge that gap. By offering continued accountability alongside increasing autonomy, the program gives young men the opportunity to practice recovery in motion rather than trying to maintain it in isolation.Pivot’s Tucson location also plays an important role in its long-term success. The program highlights the city’s outdoor beauty, vibrant culture, proximity to the University of Arizona and Pima Community College, and strong recovery network.“As much as anything, Tucson gives our guys a real shot at building a life they actually want to stay sober in,” said Executive Director Daniel Barrasso. “There’s energy here, there’s opportunity, and there’s a recovery community that shows up every day. Being part of In Balance Behavioral Health only strengthens that, because it allows us to pair the intimacy of Pivot’s community with the experience and clinical philosophy of a larger, deeply respected organization.”As Pivot Transitional Living celebrates its 20th anniversary, the milestone reflects more than longevity. It reflects two decades of earned trust from families, clinicians, and referral partners seeking a transitional living program for young adults that combines structure, independence, growth, and community. It also reflects Pivot’s continued leadership, supported by the broader legacy of In Balance Behavioral Health, in a space where experience matters and where young men benefit from programs that understand both the clinical and developmental realities of early recovery.Looking ahead, Pivot remains committed to helping young men build lives that are not only sober, but stable, connected, and self-directed. After 20 years, the mission remains the same: to create the conditions where recovery becomes real life.To learn more about Pivot Transitional Living, visit: https://www.pivotrecoveryliving.com/

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