Lauren Papa Launches Art Deco Freak Renovation Studio

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary artist, designer, and philanthropist Lauren Papa has announced the debut of Art Deco Freak , a boutique real estate renovation studio focused on transforming underperforming residential properties into refined, market-ready homes. With operations spanning two distinct housing landscapes—Pittsburgh’s historic districts and Los Angeles’s design-forward neighborhoods— Papa introduces a fresh, equity-driven approach to residential redevelopment rooted in creativity, preservation, and long-term value.Art Deco Freak enters the market with a clear objective: reposition overlooked and distressed assets into desirable, high-functioning homes that resonate with today’s buyers while honoring the architectural integrity of the past. Lauren Papa’s work goes beyond cosmetic upgrades. Each project is approached as a full-scale reinvestment strategy—enhancing livability, maximizing property value, and contributing to neighborhood revitalization.Before establishing her footprint in real estate, Lauren Papa cultivated a reputation as a multidisciplinary creative. Her widely recognized “Who’s Your Papa” concert series reinterpreted Grammy-winning music through a modern, performance-driven lens, attracting diverse audiences while supporting philanthropic initiatives. The series notably raised funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, reflecting Papa’s longstanding commitment to purpose-driven work. That same philosophy now informs Art Deco Freak—where every renovation is designed to create both aesthetic and community impact.At the core of the company’s model is a disciplined yet flexible framework built on fifteen guiding principles. These principles emphasize strategic property selection, architectural preservation, and intentional design execution. Papa avoids a one-size-fits-all renovation model, instead tailoring each project to the home’s original character, structural potential, and local market demand. From foundational repairs to final finishes, she remains closely involved, ensuring each property delivers a cohesive and elevated result.Art Deco Freak’s bi-coastal presence offers a distinct competitive advantage. In Pittsburgh, Lauren Papa leans into the city’s legacy of craftsmanship, restoring classic details and reinforcing structural integrity in aging homes. In Los Angeles, her projects reflect a more contemporary sensibility—open layouts, bold design elements, and seamless indoor-outdoor living. This dual-market experience enables her to blend timeless architecture with modern buyer expectations, producing homes that stand out in both resale and rental markets.Sustainability also plays a critical role in the firm’s renovation strategy. Papa prioritizes adaptive reuse, salvaging viable materials and minimizing unnecessary waste. Energy-efficient upgrades, optimized natural lighting, and thoughtful spatial planning are integrated into every project. These features not only enhance environmental responsibility but also improve long-term operating costs and property appeal—key drivers in today’s real estate market.Art Deco Freak’s design philosophy centers on creating spaces that feel intentional, functional, and emotionally engaging. Strategic color palettes, improved flow, and curated finishes are used to shape how residents experience each home. The result is a portfolio of properties that balance character with comfort—appealing to modern homeowners seeking both style and substance.Through this new venture, Lauren Papa is not simply renovating homes—she is repositioning assets, strengthening communities, and demonstrating the measurable value of design-led real estate investment. Art Deco Freak reflects a broader vision: that thoughtful redevelopment can unlock hidden potential, increase neighborhood desirability, and deliver lasting returns for both homeowners and investors.Website: https://artdecofreak.com/

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