BE THE FIRST TO JUMP: THE GREAT BUNGEE COMPANY LAUNCHES CHARITY AUCTION FOR CEREMONIAL FIRST JUMP

The Great Bungee Company | Eastern USA Bungee Jumping

The Great Bungee Company has launched its “Be the First” Auction, a charity campaign offering someone the first ceremonial jump at its new bungee jumping site.

This is more than just a first jump. It’s an opportunity to be part of something historic while directly supporting organizations that are making a real impact in their communities.” — Nick Steers

HARPERS FERRY, WV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harpers Ferry, WV — The Great Bungee Company has officially launched its “Be the First” Auction, a charity campaign offering one individual the opportunity to become the very first official jumper at its new bungee jumping site during the Grand Opening Ceremony on May 15th, 2026.

The online auction is now live and accepting bids, with 100% of proceeds supporting seven charitable organizations. The winning bidder will take the inaugural leap from the newly constructed jump site, marking the official opening of what will become the only full-time, seven-day-a-week bungee jumping facility in the Eastern United States.

“This is more than just a first jump,” said Nick Steers, Director of The Great Bungee Company. “It’s an opportunity to be part of something historic while directly supporting organizations that are making a real impact in their communities.”

Funds raised through the auction will be distributed among seven organizations working across areas including food security, environmental conservation, animal welfare, education, and community development:

- Community Markets Inc.

- American Humane Society

- Harpers Ferry Park Association

- Experience Learning

- Friends of the Shenandoah River

- Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Panhandle

- Harpers Ferry Alumni Association

The auction provides a unique opportunity for participants to secure a place in the company’s history while contributing to meaningful causes. Bidding will remain open for a limited time ahead of the Grand Opening event.

To view the auction or place a bid, visit: https://greatbungee.com/be-the-first-auction

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