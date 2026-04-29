SIG Named 2025 Service Partner of the Year at Ellucian Live

This award reflects the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to helping colleges and universities successfully navigate change, reduce risk, and achieve meaningful outcomes.” — Ellen Daley, CEO at SIG

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIG (Strata Information Group), a leading higher education consulting and technology services firm, is proud to announce it has been named 2025 Service Partner of the Year at Ellucian Live, Ellucian’s premier annual conference for higher education leaders and innovators.

Presented as part of the 2025 Ellucian Partner Awards, the recognition honors SIG for outstanding delivery across both sales and services, consistently ensuring smooth implementations and high customer satisfaction. Ellucian also recognized SIG’s commitment to quality and operational excellence, underscoring the company’s role as a trusted partner for institutions navigating transformation.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Ellucian as the 2025 Service Partner of the Year,” said Ellen Daley, CEO at SIG. “This award reflects the dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to helping colleges and universities successfully navigate change, reduce risk, and achieve meaningful outcomes.”

As institutions continue to modernize their operations and adapt to a rapidly evolving higher education landscape, SIG remains focused on delivering strategic guidance, hands-on expertise, and exceptional service across every phase of transformation. From implementation and optimization to long-term operational support, SIG partners with institutions to help them maximize the value of their technology investments.

This recognition from Ellucian reinforces SIG’s deep expertise in higher education and its commitment to delivering results that support institutional success.

“We are proud of the strong partnership we’ve built with Ellucian and grateful for the opportunity to support so many institutions together,” said Daley. “We share a common goal of helping higher education institutions move forward with confidence so students can thrive.”

About SIG

SIG (Strata Information Group) is a higher education consulting firm focused on helping colleges and universities improve performance through technology, strategy, and operational excellence. With deep expertise across ERP, CRM, cybersecurity, cloud transformation, and managed services, SIG helps institutions solve complex challenges and drive sustainable success.

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