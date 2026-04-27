Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Celebrates National Volunteer Month with a Year-Round Commitment to Community Impact

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National Volunteer Month, INFINITI HR is proud to highlight its ongoing commitment to giving back, powered by the passion and participation of its employees. Through a combination of hands-on volunteering, employee-led initiatives, and community partnerships, INFINITI HR continues to make a meaningful impact both locally and beyond.

While National Volunteer Month shines a spotlight on service each April, INFINITI HR has embedded community engagement into its culture year-round. Here’s what that looks like in action:

Supporting Families in Need: Each year, INFINITI HR adopts families during the Thanksgiving and holiday season, ensuring they have meals, gifts, and support during times that matter most.

Honoring Veterans: Through participation in programs like Adopt-a-Wreath, the team proudly supports efforts to honor and remember those who have served our country.

Back-to-School Drives: Now entering its seventh year in 2026, employees donate time and essential supplies through the annual backpack drive, helping equip students with the tools they need to succeed. In its fifth year alone, the initiative achieved record results, with more than 3,000 school supplies collected and distributed to students at Burtonsville Elementary School in Burtonsville, Maryland, and Bond Mill Elementary School in Laurel, Maryland. INFINITI HR also partners with local organization Neighbor Network (Neighbors Helping Neighbors) to provide fully stocked backpacks to low-income families… ensuring students start the school year prepared, confident, and supported.

Community Wellness & Engagement: From participating in the Best Buddies Friendship Walk on May 2nd to organizing the company’s annual Chili Cook-Off and Bring Your Kids to Work Day (complete with a scavenger hunt), INFINITI HR fosters connection, inclusion, and fun while giving back.

Employee-Led Giving: Team members are encouraged to support causes close to their hearts, from local shelters to community-based organizations, reinforcing a culture where giving back is both personal and collective.

Internal Initiatives for Impact: Programs like the company’s annual Water Challenge promote both wellness and awareness, bringing employees together around shared goals that extend beyond the workplace.

Recognized this year by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being 2026, INFINITI HR’s approach is rooted in the belief that strong communities and strong businesses go hand in hand.

“Giving back isn’t separate from business… it’s part of how we build it,” said Scott Smrkovski, CEO of INFINITI HR. “When employees feel connected to something bigger than their day-to-day work, it drives engagement, strengthens culture, and ultimately creates better outcomes for our clients.”

This National Volunteer Month, INFINITI HR encourages organizations to reflect on the role they play in their communities and the legacy they are building beyond the workplace.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) providing human resources outsourcing, payroll, risk management, employee benefits, and insurance services to businesses nationwide. INFINITI HR’s tailored solutions help companies streamline operations, stay compliant, and build strong, sustainable cultures.

Learn more about how INFINITI HR helps businesses align values with action at infinitihr.com, and discover how you can get involved, support our community initiatives, and make a lasting impact alongside us.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.