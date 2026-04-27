Momentive Appoints Bob Waitt as Chief Commercial Officer

Bob Waitt new Chief Commercial Officer

NISKAYUNA, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentive Performance Materials (Momentive), a global high-performance silicones and specialty solutions company, today announced the appointment of Bob Waitt as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective April 27. In this role, he will lead the Company’s commercial strategy focusing on driving revenue growth, expanding market presence, and ensuring alignment between customer needs, regional dynamics, and organizational goals.Bob Waitt joins Momentive from Elkem ASA Silicones Division, where he spent the last twelve years in a variety of leadership positions unifying global sales teams, improving commercial operations, and building inclusive, high-performing teams responsible for delivering strong financial outcomes.“We are thrilled to welcome Bob to Momentive,” said Craig Borkowski, Chief Executive Officer of Momentive. “His extensive experience in building results-driven commercial teams and advancing sales operations will play a pivotal role as we expand our sales capabilities and drive our global growth strategy forward.”Prior to Elkem, Bob was President & CEO of Albright Technologies, where he led the strategy and operations for the silicone molding and medical device manufacturing company.“I am excited to join Momentive and work with our global sales team to enhance our commercial strategy,” said Bob. “Momentive is a company with a rich silicones history, expansive portfolio, and incredible potential, and I look forward to supporting its continued growth by driving innovation, expanding market presence, and delivering exceptional value to our customers.”Bob holds a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering from Boston University.

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