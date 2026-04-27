Align Adolescent Recovery Releases Outcomes Report Showing Significant Gains in Adolescent Mental Health & Substance Use

New data highlights measurable clinical progress and sustained recovery outcomes for adolescents in treatment.

This data shows that the progress made here continues to hold when clients return home, re-engage with peers, and navigate real life.” — Align COO Tony Barrasso

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Align Adolescent Recovery, part of In Balance Behavioral Health and a a nationally recognized adolescent treatment program in Arizona , has released its 2025 Comprehensive Outcomes Report, showcasing powerful, data-driven evidence of long-term recovery for young men struggling with mental health disorders and substance use. The report, based on the nationally validated Youth Outcome Questionnaire (YOQ-2.0SR), demonstrates meaningful clinical improvement not only at discharge, but sustained at 6 and 12 months post-treatment.Backed by more than 20 years of clinical experience through In Balance Behavioral Health, Align continues to advance the standard for outcomes-based adolescent behavioral health treatment , combining sophisticated care with measurable, lasting results.Key Findings from the 2025 Outcomes Report:43% reduction in overall symptom severity, with YOQ scores decreasing from 68 at admission to 39 at 12 months post-dischargeScores falling below the clinical cutoff by discharge, indicating a transition out of clinically significant distressSustained improvement at 6 and 12 months, demonstrating durable, long-term recovery beyond the treatment environment79% reduction in critical safety risks, including self-harm indicators67% improvement in social functioning, reflecting stronger peer relationships and community integrationPerhaps most striking are the program’s substance use outcomes. At admission, 61% of adolescents reported using substances frequently or almost always. By discharge, 93% reported “never or almost never” using substances, with those gains largely maintained through one-year follow-up.“What matters most is not just how young people do in treatment, but how they do after they leave,” said Align COO Tony Barrasso. “This data shows that the progress made here continues to hold when clients return home, re-engage with peers, and navigate real life.”The report reflects Align’s commitment to measurement-based care, a clinical approach that uses validated data to guide treatment decisions, personalize care, and track outcomes over time. By collecting data at admission, discharge, and multiple follow-up intervals, Align provides families and referring professionals with transparent, objective evidence of progress.Located on a 100-acre campus outside Tucson, Align Adolescent Recovery offers dual-diagnosis treatment for adolescent boys in grades 9–12, addressing co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders within a structured, immersive environment. The program integrates evidence-based therapy, academic support, family systems work, and long-term outcome tracking, ensuring that treatment extends beyond stabilization into sustained recovery.As part of In Balance Behavioral Health’s broader continuum of adolescent and young adult services, Align’s outcomes reflect a long-standing commitment to innovation, clinical excellence, and sustainable recovery. By pairing individualized treatment with long-term data, the program continues to distinguish itself as a leader in adolescent addiction treatment and mental health care nationwide.To view the full 2025 Outcomes Report or learn more, visit: https://www.alignrecovery.com

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