Senate Approves Bill to Bolster Outdoor Recreation

DENVER, CO – The Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senator Janice Marchman, D-Loveland, to strengthen Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s (CPW) capacity to manage outdoor visitor experiences while protecting natural resources and wildlife.

“No agency is better positioned to hold recreation and conservation together than Colorado Parks and Wildlife,” Marchman said. “This legislation gives them the coordinating capacity to engage partners, collaborate with tribal governments, and deliver the kind of strategic, integrated management that keeps Colorado’s outdoors from being loved to death.”

Colorado’s lands support a $65.8 billion outdoor recreation economy, and HB26-1 008 , cosponsored by Senator Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, would direct stewards of our lands to collaborate with stakeholders from all different land-use backgrounds, from wildlife and natural resource advocates to agricultural communities and private landowners. Specifically, this bill formalizes CPW’s role in leading Colorado’s outdoors strategy to support conservation, outdoor recreation, and climate resilience in the state.

As the lead coordinator, CPW will ensure outdoor recreation needs are well-represented in its leadership and increase coordination to anticipate and respond to potential conflicts. The strategy prioritizes integrating data and metrics from existing efforts, partnering with local and federal agencies, and shoring up state capacity in this area.

The goal of HB26-1008 is to proactively streamline planning and management so that the state can continue to provide high-quality experiences to all outdoor users. CPW manages 43 stat e parks and over 350 wildlife areas, covering roughly 900,000 acres in Colorado.