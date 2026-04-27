Compass International Holdings Names Greg Hague Director of Home Sale Strategy

Greg Hague, Founder and CEO of 72SOLD

Founder of 72SOLD will provide voluntary, no-cost strategy training to more than 300,000 agents across the company’s portfolio of brands

My passion has always been helping real estate professionals unlock what’s possible for the clients they serve.” — Greg Hague

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass International Holdings, a global real estate services company, announced that Greg Hague, founder of 72SOLD and one of the most credentialed and experienced home sale strategists, has been appointed Director of Home Sale Strategy. Hague brings more than 50 years of experience to the role, with a career spanning brokerage, law, and real estate innovation. His work is grounded in the idea that the market is not a fixed constraint but a dynamic environment in which skilled real estate professionals can influence outcomes through strategy, positioning, and execution.“My passion has always been helping real estate professionals unlock what’s possible for the clients they serve,” said Hague. “It’s about mastering how to position, market, show, and negotiate homes in ways that drive better results. When agents have access to the right strategies and the freedom to use them, the impact for sellers can be significant. I’m excited to share that with agents across this incredible network.”Hague’s approach is designed to complement the company’s listing marketing strategies, giving agents additional tools around home positioning, buyer demand creation, showing strategy, and negotiation. Agents can adopt and adapt these strategies as they see fit, with the goal of delivering stronger outcomes for sellers.“Greg and I share a belief that the future of this industry is one where agents are empowered to lead, and sellers have more choice in how their homes are marketed and sold,” said Robert Reffkin, Chairman and CEO of Compass International Holdings. “The best outcomes happen when the professional closest to the client has the flexibility and tools to act in their client’s best interest. Greg has spent his career building strategies that do exactly that, and we’re excited to make that expertise available to every agent across our network.”Hague’s training will be available to all agents across Compass International Holdings’ brands at no cost, with participation entirely optional. Agents maintain full discretion over how and whether to incorporate these strategies into their business.About Greg HagueGreg Hague is one of the most credentialed and experienced home sale strategists in the country. A licensed real estate attorney who earned the top score on the Arizona bar exam, he is a 50-year real estate professional who made a deliberate choice early in his career: that the real estate business needed better thinking more than it needed another lawyer. He began selling homes in the 1970s at his father's Cincinnati real estate firm and never looked back. Realtor Magazine ranked him among the Top 20 home-selling agents in the United States. Hague founded 72SOLD, a home sale strategy consulting and training company that Inc. 5000 ranked #211 among America's top 250 fastest-growing privately held firms and the number one fastest-growing real estate company in the Southwest. Seven independent studies over five years have documented higher net proceeds for sellers represented by agents trained on Hague's methods. The most recent, a 2025 study of 11,618 Phoenix Metro MLS transactions, showed a 5.8% higher median sale price compared to other homes sold in the same market.Hague has built a fully integrated infrastructure supporting agent training and seller results, including a proprietary CRM, an in-house advertising agency, a buyer lead generation platform, an appointment-setting center, and an AI partnership with PolyAI.About Compass International HoldingsCompass, Inc. (“Compass International Holdings”, “CIH” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COMP) is a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and approximately 120 countries and territories. Compass International Holdings serves millions of buyers and sellers through a portfolio of some of the most recognized and iconic brands: @properties, Better Homes and GardensReal Estate, CENTURY 21, Christie's International Real Estate, Coldwell Banker, Compass, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty. Every day, we empower a global network of 300,000 real estate professionals and affiliate broker-owners to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional service to consumers. The Company empowers real estate professionals to streamline operations and seamlessly guide clients through every phase of residential and commercial transactions, leveraging powerful tools, including its modern technology platform. Compass International Holdings brings together integrated services, including brokerage, franchise, mortgage, title, insurance, escrow, and relocation.

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