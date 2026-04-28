CareCo HomeCare Named to Elder Care Review’s “Top Senior Home Care Services 2026” List

CareCo HomeCare was named a Top Senior Home Care Services 2026 provider by Elder Care Review for its personalized, dignity-focused in-home care model.

WATERFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareCo HomeCare, a provider of in-home senior care services across the Northeast, today announced it has been named to Elder Care Review’s list of “Top Senior Home Care Services 2026.” The recognition highlights the company’s approach to individualized care planning, caregiver support and its focus on helping seniors remain safely at home.

The annual list from Elder Care Review recognizes organizations demonstrating consistent service delivery, operational reliability and adaptability in meeting the evolving needs of aging populations.

CareCo HomeCare was founded by Chief Executive Officer Helga Pfanner following her personal experience caring for her father after a Parkinson’s diagnosis. After witnessing challenges associated with institutional care, Pfanner transitioned his care to a home setting, building a model centered on independence, familiarity and quality of life.

“Our focus has always been on preserving dignity while delivering consistent, responsive care,” Pfanner said. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our caregivers and staff to meeting clients where they are and supporting them through changing needs.”

CareCo’s service model begins with in-home assessments designed to evaluate daily routines, health conditions and mobility requirements. Care plans are structured around individual needs and are reviewed regularly to account for changes in conditions. The company also provides field support staff to respond to schedule changes and urgent care needs.

The organization employs more than 170 caregivers across its service regions and emphasizes workforce stability through flexible compensation options, recognition programs and ongoing management support. Company leadership said these practices contribute to continuity of care for clients and families.

CareCo HomeCare currently operates in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The company is also expanding its services with the development of adult day centers, including a location in Waterford, Connecticut, aimed at providing accessible daytime support, meals and social engagement for seniors.

According to company leadership, demand for in-home care services continues to grow as more families seek alternatives to institutional settings. CareCo’s model focuses on combining structured care planning with real-time responsiveness to address both medical and non-medical needs.

“Families today are looking for care that is both dependable and adaptable,” said Andreas Bisbikos, senior director at CareCo HomeCare. “Our teams are structured to respond quickly while maintaining consistency in the home environment.”

About CareCo HomeCare

CareCo HomeCare is a provider of in-home senior care services serving communities across the Northeastern United States. The company delivers personalized care plans designed to support independence, safety and quality of life for seniors and adults requiring assistance. Services are available to both private pay and Medicaid clients.



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