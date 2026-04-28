Laurie J. James Named One of IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026

Award-winning career coach and branding expert recognized for global leadership in career development.

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laurie J. James , an internationally recognized career coach, résumé writer, LinkedIn profile expert, and image consultant, has been named one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).This prestigious distinction is awarded annually to only 50 professionals worldwide who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and lasting industry impact. Honorees are selected based on professional achievement, dedication, and influence. Recipients will be featured in Top 50 Fearless Leaders, Volume 5, to be released in Summer 2026, and honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.With 40 years of experience in career development and professional branding, James is widely regarded as a leader and subject matter expert. She has worked with over 14,000 clients, guided individuals through career transitions, résumé development, LinkedIn optimization, and personal branding to achieve meaningful professional advancement.In 2000, James co-founded the Professional Résumé Writing and Research Association (PRWRA), serving as its first president. Under her leadership, the organization expanded to 19 countries, establishing a global network of career professionals. She also launched key industry initiatives, including the TORI (Toast of the Résumé Industry) Awards and International Update Your Résumé Month, both of which continue to shape the profession.Following the events of September 11, 2001, James spearheaded VolunteersForCareer.org, a global initiative that mobilized career professionals across 19 countries to provide complimentary services to affected individuals and families, demonstrating the power of service and collaboration during a time of crisis.PRWRA later evolved into Career Directors International (CDI), where James holds the distinguished Master Career Director (MCD) designation, an honor awarded to a select group of professionals worldwide.Her additional credentials include Job and Career Transition Coach (JCTC), Certified Résumé Writer (CRW), Certified Career Enlightenment LinkedIn Writer (CCELW), Certified DISC Practitioner (CDP), and Certified DISC™styles Communications Consultant (CDCC). She is also an 11-time national award-winning image coach and career strategist.James specializes in résumé writing, LinkedIn profile development, career and interview coaching, and DISC™-based communication strategies. Her work supports clients at all career stages, from entry-level professionals to senior executives.Her contributions have earned widespread recognition, including the CDI Lifetime Achievement Award (2022). She has been featured in Marquis Who’s Who Women of Influence and was previously named IAOTP’s Top Master Career Director of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. In 2026, she is under consideration for additional honors in Top Industry Professionals Magazine.In 2024, James published her first book, About Faces, a nonfiction tribute to her late father that reflects her commitment to storytelling, legacy, and personal connection.Beyond her professional work, James is known for her a cappella performances of the national anthem, reflecting her passion for expression and community engagement.James credits her success to perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the guidance of mentors. She remains committed to helping individuals build confidence, strengthen their professional presence, and achieve long-term career success.For more information, visit www.lauriejjames.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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