Benevis’ Annual Sharing Smiles Day Provides Free Dental Care to Underserved Children and Families Across 10 States

Sharing Smiles Day is a vital day of action that addresses the systemic gap for millions of families that don’t have dental insurance.” — Roderick Place, CEO of Benevis

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everyone deserves routine, comprehensive oral healthcare, but for nearly 70 million adults and close to eight million children who lack dental coverage, there’s nothing “routine” about accessing care. That’s why Benevis , a mission-driven leader in pediatric oral healthcare, is proud to announce its 11th annual Sharing Smiles Day , an initiative dedicated to opening doors for children and families who face barriers to routine dental services.On May 31, Benevis and its family of local brands are stepping up to provide children and adults without Medicaid or private dental insurance with dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, restorative treatments and, in limited cases, dental cleanings at no cost. As oral health plays a larger role in systemic health, the importance of Sharing Smiles Day reaches beyond a single day of service. It’s about setting people up for healthier lifestyles and preventing more costly, serious care down the line. Space is limited, and families are encouraged to register early at www.SharingSmilesDay.com "Sharing Smiles Day is a vital day of action that addresses the systemic gap for millions of families that don’t have dental insurance,” Roderick Place, CEO of Benevis, said. “Providing this service at no cost is our way of giving access to care for families who face obstacles to dental health. This initiative embodies our dedication to creating lasting dental ‘homes’ where our teams can focus on what matters most: Improving the long-term health and well-being of every patient we serve.”Over the last decade, Sharing Smiles Day has successfully delivered essential care to more than 3,800 patients. Practices in Benevis’ family of brands across Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia are volunteering their time to care for the patients who are most likely to slip through the cracks. In addition to immediate treatment, volunteers that day will also empower families with educational resources to build lifelong healthy habits. Plus, this year’s Sharing Smiles Day coincides with National Smile Day, turning a day of celebration into a day of action.Benevis specializes in serving patients on Medicaid, managing 1.3 million visits a year. It’s uniquely positioned to care for families that most often struggle to access care or slip through the cracks. The organization and its family of more than 100 brands are committed to removing these hurdles that stand between children and a healthy smile. To learn more about Benevis and its mission, visit Benevis.com.###About BenevisBenevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.3 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve.Benevis’ family of brands include Allington Dental & Braces, Cortland Dental & Braces, Creston Dental & Braces, Dorsett Dentistry & Braces, Elstar Dental & Braces, Franklin Dental & Braces, Goodland Dentistry & Braces, Jubilee Dental & Braces, Pine Dentistry & Braces, Pinova Dental & Braces, Pippin Dental & Braces, Porter Dental & Braces, Ruby Dental & Braces, Spencer Dental & Braces, Sunnybrook Dentistry & Braces, Sutton Dental & Braces, Taylor Dental & Braces, Topaz Dentistry & Braces, Youth Dentistry Georgia, and Kansas Youth Dental. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

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