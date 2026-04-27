Ann Arbor, Michigan Selected as Host for 2027 Move United Education Conference

Erik Robeznieks, Associate Director of Adaptive Sports and Fitness at the University of Michigan, speaks at the 2026 Move United Education Conference in Cape Cod as part of the announcement about the 2027 host location. Photo by Timothy Brown.

Over 600 Attendees Expected at Premiere Adaptive Sports Training

At the University of Michigan, we believe that access is not something you grant—it’s something you build into the fabric of every opportunity. That’s especially true in sport and recreation.” — Dr. Oluwaferanmi O. Okanlami MD, MS

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, has selected Ann Arbor, Michigan, as the host site for the Move United Education Conference in 2027.The 2027 Conference, scheduled for May 11-13, will be hosted locally by the University of Michigan Adaptive Sports and Fitness and the Ann Arbor Sports Commission. The conference unites athletes and adaptive sports leaders, healthcare and rehabilitation professionals, recreation providers, educators, students, and advocates committed to advancing inclusive sport and recreation for individuals with disabilities. 600 attendees are expected, representing Move United member organizations, parks and recreation staff, Paralympic national governing bodies, VA hospital staff and wounded warfighters, occupational and recreation therapists, academic professionals, disability resource groups, and others for educational workshops, skill-building, and peer-to-peer networking. Continuing education credits for various professions will be available.Over 90 educational sessions and keynote presentations will be offered as well as an exhibitor hall and multi-day workshops. Past conference topics focused on leadership and organizational excellence, coaching and competition, adaptive recreation and rehabilitation, community programming, advancements in technology and equipment, and the future of adaptive sports.Move United selected Ann Arbor to host the 2027 Education Conference after a nationwide bid process. “We are excited to bring adaptive sports professionals from across the country to Ann Arbor next year,” said Move United CEO Glenn Merry. “The University of Michigan is a model for collegiate and community-based adaptive sports and a strong Move United member organization, so we look forward to highlighting their work as we gather together to shape the future of adaptive sports.” 2027 will be the first time the conference will be held in Michigan, but Move United hosted The Hartford Nationals, a nationwide summer adaptive sports competition, for the past two years in Grand Rapids."At the University of Michigan, we believe that access is not something you grant—it’s something you build into the fabric of every opportunity. That’s especially true in sport and recreation, where participation is so deeply tied to health, identity, and community,” said Dr. Oluwaferanmi O. Okanlami MD, MS, Director of Student Accessibility and Accommodation Services and Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan. “Our partnership with Move United has been instrumental in helping us push that vision forward—bringing together coaches, clinicians, educators, and advocates who are all committed to ensuring that people with disabilities are not just included, but fully empowered through sport. The Move United Education Conference is more than a gathering—it’s where ideas turn into action, where best practices are shared, and where a national network comes together to break down barriers and build something better. Move United has created one of the premier spaces in the country for advancing adaptive sport and inclusive recreation, and we are honored to host the 2027 Move United Education Conference as we continue to redefine what equitable access truly looks like—on our campus, across our communities, and beyond.”Erik Robeznieks, Associate Director of Adaptive Sports and Fitness at the University of Michigan agrees. “I’ve had the opportunity to both present at and attend the Move United Education Conference over the years and I’ve seen firsthand the impact it has on driving innovation, collaboration, and meaningful change across adaptive sport. This conference creates a unique space where emerging ideas and proven practices come together, where challenges are addressed openly, and where leaders across disciplines work collectively to expand access and opportunity. There is no better setting for this work than the University of Michigan. As a leading public institution grounded in innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration, it brings together expertise across sport science, healthcare, engineering, business, and beyond. That intersection creates an ideal environment to advance adaptive sport in thoughtful and impactful ways. We are excited to welcome professionals from across the country to Ann Arbor in 2027 and to showcase the work happening here at the university and throughout the community. This conference represents an important opportunity to elevate adaptive sport, not only on our campus, but across the state, and to continue building momentum toward more inclusive and accessible sport and recreation for all.”“We’re honored to welcome the Move United Education Conference to Ann Arbor in 2027,” said Meaghan Hughes, Director of the Ann Arbor Sports Commission. “This event reflects our community’s commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and the power of sport to bring people together. With strong partnerships across our destination, including the University of Michigan Adaptive Sports & Fitness program and local organizations, we’re excited to support an experience that will inspire, educate, and create lasting impact.”For more information about the Move United Education Conference, visit moveunitedsport.org.

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