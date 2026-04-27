Elite Luxe Automotive Establishes Full-Service Vehicle Protection and Styling in Northern Colorado

Elite Luxe Automotive A core service is custom vehicle wrapping. Full-service automotive styling and protection shop, including professional detailing

Our goal is to offer an unparalleled customer experience, from the moment you drive in, to the moment you leave.” — Mike Morris - Managing Partner

MEAD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Luxe Automotive, a full-service automotive styling and protection shop, has established its reputation through specialized craftsmanship and a commitment to detail. Located at 14133 Mead St., the shop, which opened approximately one year ago, focuses on custom vehicle wraps, ceramic coatings, professional detailing, and window tinting.

Co-owner Mike Morris and his team offer services designed not only for visual upgrades but also to preserve and protect one of a person’s most valuable assets. The idea for the business was sparked when Morris was having his own vehicle detailed, leading to the vision for the current full-service shop.

Morris notes, “Our customers deserve nothing less than the best, and that’s what we aim to provide, day in and day out”.

Elite Luxe Automotive provides a comprehensive, start-to-finish approach that sets it apart from shops specializing in a single service. Customers can leave with a completely restyled vehicle and added protection against elements such as Colorado’s harsh sun, road debris, and everyday wear.

A core service is custom vehicle wrapping. Wraps allow drivers to change their vehicle’s appearance with subtle color shifts, bold branded designs, or high-end finishes like matte or chrome, offering an alternative to the permanence or cost of a full repaint.

Morris explains their customer-centric approach to wrapping, stating, “We sit down with them and talk about colors and different variations of how they can restyle their car and help them reduce the cost of having it repainted”.

The consultation process ensures clients' goals are understood, whether for protection, branding, or style. For example, the team advises clients that the condition of the car, such as existing hail damage, can affect the appearance of a wrap. Wraps function as a protective layer over the original paint, shielding it from scratches, chips, and UV damage, which helps maintain a vehicle’s resale value. For business owners, vehicle wraps can also convert a company car or fleet into a mobile billboard.

Another key service is ceramic coating. Applied as a liquid polymer, these coatings bond to the vehicle’s exterior, creating a durable, hydrophobic surface. This layer repels water, dirt, and contaminants, making the car easier to maintain and preserving the paint's integrity.

Elite Luxe Automotive also specializes in window film, offering layered film designs in addition to traditional tinting. These films provide heat rejection and UV protection while adding a custom visual element.

The shop is defined by the precision behind its finishes. “It’s a very detail-oriented type job, but we’re very detail-oriented type people,” Morris says, describing the intricate process of installing wraps. This attention to detail is applied to every service, from surface preparation to final inspection.

The team emphasizes transparency and communication, ensuring expectations are clear before work begins. The shop is fully licensed and insured, providing confidence for customers, especially those bringing in higher-value vehicles. By balancing efficiency with meticulous workmanship, Elite Luxe Automotive aims to offer an unparalleled customer experience.

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