Candela GentleMax Pro® Now at Unique Laser & Aesthetics: Revolutionizing Aesthetic Treatments with Cutting-Edge Tech

Candela GentleMax Pro® at Unique Threading and Beauty

Unique Threading and Beauty is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro® to their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments.

This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort.” — Puspa Pandey-Smithart

HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unique Threading and Beauty is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro® to their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments, now available at their Hillsboro studio operating as Unique Laser and Aesthetics. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their services, providing clients with unparalleled results in hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and more.The GentleMax Procan treat various skin conditions, including:Hair Removal: Effective for all skin types.Vascular Lesions: Treats spider veins, broken capillaries, and hemangiomas.Pigmented Lesions: Removes sun spots, age spots, and freckles.Fine Lines and Wrinkles: Improves skin texture and reduces signs of aging.Skin Tightening: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity.The GentleMax Prois a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types and conditions, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Prolaser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options.Who Is a Good Candidate for Other GentleMax ProTreatments?Patients with specific skin concerns such as age spots, sun spots, wrinkles, facial or leg veins, or uneven skin tone may benefit from GentleMax Protreatments. This procedure offers a non-surgical solution for overall facial rejuvenation, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to enhance their skin's appearance without invasive measures.“We are excited to introduce the GentleMax Proto our practice. This advanced technology allows us to provide a wider range of treatments with greater precision and comfort. Our clients can now enjoy faster, more effective results with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever to achieve their aesthetic goals,” said Puspa Pandey-Smithart, Certified Advanced Esthetician and owner of Unique Threading and Beauty.Experience the GentleMax ProDifferenceVisit Unique Laser and Aesthetics in Hillsboro and discover the transformative power of GentleMax Pro. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.About Unique Threading and BeautyUnique Threading and Beauty is a trusted aesthetic studio serving the Hillsboro community and surrounding areas for more than 13 years. Founded by Certified Advanced Esthetician Puspa Pandey-Smithart, the practice is known for its personalized approach to beauty and skincare, building a loyal client base through exceptional service and word of mouth referrals. Unique Threading and Beauty offers a wide range of services including threading, waxing, and skincare services in Aloha location, plus advanced services like microneedling, chemical peels, hydrafacial, and laser treatments in Hillsboro location operating as Unique Laser and Aesthetics to help clients look and feel their best.With the addition of the GentleMax Prolaser system by Candela Medical, Unique Threading and Beauty continues its commitment to providing innovative, results driven treatments in a welcoming and professional environment. The practice focuses on delivering safe, effective aesthetic solutions tailored to each client’s individual goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Unique Threading and Beauty at (503) 853-2020 or visit www.uniquethreadingandbeauty.com

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