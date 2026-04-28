Fabiola Guevara Achieves Gold Badge Status with LeTip International, Showcasing the Power of 'Every SIX'

Summer, LeTip CEO, & Fabiola with her new Gold Badge

LeTip International honors Fabiola’s Gold Badge (25 sponsors) unlocking “Every SIX” for free renewals and lifetime membership benefits.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeTip proudly celebrates Fabiola Guevara on reaching Gold Badge Status, a milestone earned by sponsoring 25 new members into the organization. Achieving this level in just two years places Fabiola among an elite group of members who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to growth, connection, and community-building.Gold Badge Status represents more than a number; it reflects a deep investment in people. Through her efforts, Fabiola has not only expanded her own network but has also created opportunities for dozens of professionals to grow their businesses through trusted referrals and meaningful relationships.Her accomplishment also highlights one of LeTip’s most powerful member benefits: the “Every SIX” program. For every six members a LeTip member sponsors, they earn a free annual membership renewal (a current $495 value). With 25 sponsored members, Fabiola has secured continuous renewals, meaning she can enjoy the full benefits of LeTip membership without future renewal costs.This is more than a financial perk. It’s a strategic advantage.By actively sponsoring and engaging, Fabiola has built a network that continuously works on her behalf, delivering:• Qualified referrals that help grow her business• Trusted relationships with professionals across industries• Expanded visibility in the business community• Ongoing support and collaboration from fellow membersHer success demonstrates a key principle: those who invest in others through LeTip create a cycle of opportunity that pays dividends far beyond the membership itself.With over 20 years in the banking industry and currently serving as Vice President, Business Banking Officer at Nevada State Bank, Fabiola is known for her ability to connect, support, and elevate those around her. Her rapid rise to Gold Badge Status is a natural extension of that mindset, and it is one rooted in service, consistency, and genuine care for others’ success.LeTip encourages all members to follow Fabiola’s example by embracing the Every SIX philosophy, not just as a program, but as a long-term strategy for building a thriving, referral-driven business.As Fabiola puts it:“I’m not just a banker; I’m a community hustler who gets things done.”Her achievement is proof that when you focus on helping others grow, success follows, and in LeTip, it can last a lifetime.About LeTipLeTip is the world’s largest privately owned professional business networking organization, dedicated to helping members build strong relationships, exchange qualified business referrals, and grow their businesses through structured, supportive communities.

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