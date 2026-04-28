Little Rock Plastic Surgeon Debunks Breast Lift Myths

Board-certified plastic surgeon Gene Sloan, MD, FACS, addresses common misconceptions surrounding breast lift surgery.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most popular breast procedures is breast lift surgery. Also known as mastopexy, it is designed to elevate and reshape the breasts for a more youthful contour. However, misinformation continues to surround this treatment, often leading to confusion or hesitation among prospective patients. Dr. Gene Sloan, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Little Rock , notes that common misconceptions may prevent patients from seeking the care they need or desire.“Many patients come in with preconceived notions about what a breast lift entails,” says Dr. Sloan. “It's important that patients have accurate information so they can make confident, informed decisions about their care and plastic surgery journey.”Myth #1: Breast Lift Recovery Is Very PainfulA common myth is that breast lift recovery is extremely painful. Dr. Sloan explains that most patients experience mild to moderate discomfort that can be managed with prescribed or over-the-counter medications. Many individuals are able to return to light activities within a week, although strenuous exercise should be avoided for several weeks.Myth #2: Breastfeeding Is Not Possible After Breast LiftSome believe that undergoing a breast lift eliminates the ability to breastfeed in the future. While there can be exceptions depending on surgical technique and individual anatomy, many patients are still able to breastfeed after a breast lift.“There are surgical techniques available that can help preserve the milk ducts and glandular tissue,” says Dr. Sloan. “If patients are worried about not being able to breastfeed following their procedure, they should communicate this to their surgeon beforehand.”He also notes that future breastfeeding may affect long-term mastopexy results.Myth #3: Nipple Sensation Will Be Lost Following Breast Lift SurgeryConcerns about losing nipple sensation are also common. While temporary changes in sensation may occur as the body heals, permanent loss of sensation is uncommon.“It’s important for patients to understand that sensation typically returns over time,” Dr. Sloan says. “Results can vary, as each patient’s healing process is unique.”Myth #4: Breast Lifts Are Only for Older PatientsAnother misconception is that breast lifts are only appropriate for older individuals. Patients of various ages may benefit from the procedure, particularly those experiencing sagging due to genetics, weight fluctuations, or pregnancy.“There’s no specific age requirement for a breast lift,” Dr. Sloan says. “What matters most is the patient’s goals, individual anatomy, and overall health. A thorough consultation and evaluation can help determine proper candidacy.”Myth #5: Breast Lift Scars Are Highly NoticeableScarring is a concern for many considering surgery. While a breast lift does involve incisions, these can be strategically placed to be as discreet as possible. Over time, scars typically fade and become less noticeable.“A qualified and experienced plastic surgeon should design incision patterns carefully and provide guidance on scar care to help optimize healing,” Dr. Sloan explains.Myth #6: Breast Lift Surgery Can Significantly Alter Breast SizeSome people assume that a breast lift will dramatically change breast size. In truth, the primary goal of mastopexy is to reshape and reposition the breasts rather than significantly increase or decrease their size. For those seeking a size change, a breast lift can be combined with augmentation or reduction procedures.“A breast lift is designed to enhance shape and position, not volume,” Dr. Sloan emphasizes. “Patients seeking elevation with added fullness may benefit from a breast lift with implants . Or, pairing mastopexy with breast reduction surgery can result in a more lifted, yet smaller, breast appearance.”Understanding what a breast lift can and cannot achieve is an essential step in making well-informed decisions about aesthetic care. Dr. Sloan encourages individuals considering this procedure to schedule a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon to better understand candidacy and address any remaining questions.About Gene Sloan, MD, FACSDr. Gene Sloan is a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Little Rock’s Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. A proud Arkansas native, he began his undergraduate studies at the University of Central Arkansas before earning his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Dr. Sloan completed his General Surgery residency at the University of Missouri–Columbia, followed by advanced training in plastic surgery at City Hospital in Nottingham, England. He then continued his specialty education with a dedicated Plastic Surgery residency at the University of Miami in Florida. He has also been actively involved in clinical research related to breast implants and has received recognition from a prominent implant manufacturer, including invitations to participate in advisory initiatives and leadership meetings within the field. He is a member of multiple professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and American College of Surgeons. Dr. Sloan is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Gene Sloan and Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, visit gsloanmd.com or @genesloanmd on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.gsloanmd.com/breast-procedures/little-rock-plastic-surgeon-debunks-breast-lift-myths/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgery8315 Cantrell Rd. #120Little Rock, AR 72227(501) 224-1300Rosemont Media

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