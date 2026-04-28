DATA CENTER ANTI-CONFERENCE EUROPE 2026 ANNOUNCES FOUNDING SPONSORS POWERING LONDON DEBUT AT ICONIC ROUNDHOUSE

Global leaders across digital infrastructure unite to support the industry’s most disruptive, community-driven event debuting in London for the first time.

DCAC Europe's 2026 partners embody the backbone of our industry both as leaders in their sectors as well as catalysts for innovation across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.” — David Isaac

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti-Conference (DCAC) today announced its inaugural slate of sponsors for DCAC Europe 2026: Full Throttle, taking place June 23–24, 2026, at the iconic Roundhouse in London. This marks a major expansion of the industry’s most unconventional and community-driven event platform, powered by a growing coalition of global partners in the AI, datacenter, and digital infrastructure industry.DCAC Europe 2026 is proudly supported by the following sponsors: 8Build, Anord Mardix, Ardmac, Avtron, BCE Alliance, Chekhub, Cumulus, Galaxy, Hilti, Innio, Konect, Legrand, Moy, Overwatch EMEA, Tate Global, TEECOM, Working Away From Home.From immersive brand activations to unconventional networking experiences, DCAC Europe’s sponsors play a central role in shaping the event’s signature atmosphere, where business gets done through authenticity, creativity, and community.“These partners represent the backbone of the industry at a time when demand for compute, power, and infrastructure is accelerating at an unprecedented pace,” said David Isaac, President of DCAC. “Our vision is built on breaking silos, challenging convention, and creating space for bold, unfiltered conversations. This year’s partners embody that mission, they are not only leaders in their sectors, but catalysts for innovation across the entire ecosystem.”DCAC was strategically designed to break down barriers between operators, vendors, investors, and builders; creating an environment where ideas are exchanged openly and meaningful connections take shape. With more than 35 hours of networking, curated discussions, and industry-defining dialogue, DCAC Europe 2026 is positioned to become a cornerstone event for digital infrastructure leaders across EMEA and beyond.For more information, tickets, or partnership opportunities, visit www.DCAC-Live.com

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