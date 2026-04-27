Premier Group Insurance Announces Leadership Transition Following $1 Billion Milestone

Premier Group Insurance

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading Insurance Journal Top 50 network agency is implementing key leadership changes as part of its strategic evolution.As Premier Group Insurance (PGI) surpasses the $1 billion written premium milestone, the organization is making a clear and deliberate statement about its future. Alongside this achievement, PGI is unveiling a two-year leadership transition plan designed to position the company for its next phase of growth—and the next billion.Founder and CEO Youngdon Yun has announced a structured evolution of the leadership team, with defined roles and responsibilities that reinforce long-term continuity and organizational perpetuation. The transition reflects a forward-looking strategy, signaling not only where PGI is headed, but who will lead it there.Rex Hickling has been named Executive President and will oversee the newly established Office of the President. Hickling joined PGI more than 16 years ago after a distinguished 25-year career with Safeco and Travelers. At the time of his arrival, PGI had fewer than 50 agency owners and less than $50 million in written premium. By the end of the third quarter this year, the organization will surpass $1 billion.In his new role, Hickling will transition away from all day-to-day execution to a primary focus on strategic vision, leveraging his experience to guide long-term growth and trajectory long after a leadership evolution transpires. Shawn Walker , formerly Senior Vice President, will assume the role of President of Personal Lines. In this capacity, Walker will continue to leverage 23 years of industry experience both on the carrier and agency side to oversee all carrier relationships and compensation structures related to personal lines, while continuing to lead and grow the Recruiting and Marketing teams.In addition to these existing responsibilities, he too has been asked to lead the profit and loss performance across additional departments within the PGI home office. Namely: Human Resources, the expansion of PGI’s Service and Sales Center, and the newly formed High Net Worth division. Walker will also spearhead the organization’s long-term acquisition strategy. Eric Blakeman will continue to lead execution within this critical vertical, working closely under Walker’s leadership. Matt Genova , a five‑year PGI veteran with deep expertise in commercial insurance, has been named President of Commercial Lines. Genova has fundamentally reshaped PGI’s business mix, tripling Commercial Lines premium while Personal Lines doubled over the past five years. Under his leadership, the commercial segment has also experienced significant growth in revenue through carrier profit sharing.In his expanded role, Genova will continue to lead all commercial operations while also continuing his oversight of PGI’s Agency Performance division. This division delivers holistic agency consulting services designed to help agents build, scale, and sustain thriving, profitable insurance practices.Additionally, Genova will oversee PGI’s technology investments and the teams responsible for executing those initiatives, ensuring technology strategy remains closely aligned with business growth, operational efficiency, and agent experience. Umesh Patel will continue in his role as Director of Technology, with Genova providing oversight of the technology P&L.Premier Group Insurance is proud to be the only minority-owned agency ranked among the top 50 insurance agencies in the United States. By aligning commercial and personal lines strategy in tandem with agency performance, acquisitions, sales, recruiting, marketing, high net worth expansion, and technology investments, this leadership structure reinforces PGI’s commitment to driving long-term growth and success for its agency owners.For more information, please contact:Premier Group InsuranceNotifications@pgiagents.com | (720) 457-1101

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