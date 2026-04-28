Lion Garage Door Partners with Liberty Military Housing for Community EXPO Day

Lion Garage Door is sponsoring Spring Living with Liberty EXPO Day to help support military families and residents in the Virginia Beach community.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lion Garage Door Repair & Installation, a trusted garage door installation and repair company in Virginia and North Carolina, has announced its sponsorship of the upcoming Spring Living with Liberty EXPO Day, hosted by Liberty Military Housing in the Midway Manor District of Virginia Beach on April 28, 2026. As part of this initiative, the company is making a financial contribution to support event logistics and family-friendly activities, helping create a smooth and enjoyable experience for local military families and residents.The sponsorship reflects a deeper connection to the community. Many members of the Lion Garage Door team come from military backgrounds or have close ties to service families, making this involvement especially meaningful. In addition to supporting the event behind the scenes, the company will be present on-site with a dedicated booth, offering branded giveaways and providing residents with direct access to a technician for quick garage door safety tips and maintenance guidance.“Our team has a strong personal connection to the military community, so being part of an event like this genuinely means something to us,” said Eli Iluz of Lion Garage Door Repair & Installation. “We know the level of commitment and sacrifice that comes with military life, especially for families, and this is one way we can show our appreciation. It’s not just about showing up for a day. We’re here year-round as a trusted resource, and we’re proud to offer ongoing support through our services and our standing discount for active duty, veterans, and first responders.”Beyond the EXPO, Lion Garage Door continues to support the community through its 10% discount program for Active Duty service members, Veterans, and First Responders, reinforcing its long-term commitment to serving those who serve.About: Lion Garage Door is a full-service garage door company providing professional installation, repair, and maintenance solutions for residential and commercial properties. With a focus on reliability and responsiveness, the company operates 24/7 to ensure customers always have access to timely support when it matters most. Fully insured and backed by a skilled team of technicians, the company is committed to delivering consistent, high-quality service across every project.Serving communities throughout Virginia and North Carolina, including Virginia Beach, Hampton, Suffolk, Williamsburg, South Chesterfield, Moyock, Henrico, Wilson, and Clayton, the company has built a strong reputation for dependable workmanship.For more about the company, visit: va.liongaragedoor.com/

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