Renew Health Expands Virtual Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation During New Mexico Behavioral Health Shortage

As provider shortages and rising substance use rates strain the system, telehealth-based treatment offers faster access to care statewide.

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Mexico continues to face one of the most significant behavioral health workforce shortages in the country, leaving many individuals struggling to access timely addiction and mental health care. At the same time, substance use, particularly involving alcohol, opioids, and methamphetamine, remains a growing concern across the state. In response, Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is expanding its virtual drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs to help close the gap between need and access.

Long wait times, limited provider availability, and geographic barriers have made it difficult for many New Mexicans to begin treatment when they are ready. An estimated 9,000 residents who need medication for substance use disorders are not currently receiving it, underscoring the need for more immediate and flexible treatment options. Renew Health’s expanded telehealth services are designed to reduce obstacles by connecting patients directly with licensed providers through secure, online care. This approach allows individuals to begin treatment quickly, without the added challenges of travel or scheduling limitations.

“When someone decides to seek help, timing matters,” said a Renew Health representative. “Delays can mean the difference between starting recovery and continuing to struggle. Expanding virtual drug and alcohol rehabilitation allows us to respond faster and reach communities that have historically been underserved.”

Renew Health offers a full spectrum of addiction care, including programs for alcohol use, opioid addiction, methamphetamines, and stimulant use disorders.

As overdose risks and withdrawal-related complications remain a concern, Renew Health has also expanded access to medically supervised detox and withdrawal management. These services provide clinical support during the early stages of recovery, helping patients stabilize safely.

For individuals who need structured support but cannot step away from daily responsibilities, the organization offers an Intensive Outpatient Program, allowing patients to participate in ongoing therapy and recovery planning while remaining at home. Medication-Assisted Treatment, which combines FDA-approved medications with counseling, also continues to play a central role in improving long-term outcomes.

While virtual care is expanding, Renew Health continues to provide in-person services at its clinic locations across the state:

Renew Health – Roswell, NM

207 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201

https://renewhealth.com/location/roswell-nm

Renew Health – Alamogordo, NM

1900 E 10th St Ste 1, Alamogordo, NM 88310

https://renewhealth.com/location/alamogordo-nm

Renew Health – Clovis, NM

809 Parkland Dr #B, Clovis, NM 88101

https://renewhealth.com/location/clovis-nm

This hybrid model, combining telehealth with physical clinic access, allows Renew Health to respond more effectively to the current shortage, ensuring patients have consistent care options regardless of location.

“We’re not replacing in-person care, we’re expanding it,” the representative added. “The goal is to make treatment available when people need it, in a format that works for their lives. That flexibility is critical right now.”

Individuals seeking help can contact Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services at 575-363-HELP, email info@renewhealth.com, or visit https://renewhealth.com to learn more.

About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services:

Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services provides accessible, clinically guided care for individuals navigating substance use and behavioral health challenges across New Mexico. By combining telehealth innovation with outpatient support, the organization addresses gaps in care delivery and helps patients begin treatment sooner. Renew Health focuses on practical, ongoing recovery, offering structured support, medical oversight, and individualized care designed to meet the realities of today’s behavioral health landscape.

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